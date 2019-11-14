A delegation from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is visiting the island to expand research and revenue-generating opportunities for the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) through the awarding of contracts.

Representatives from pharmaceutical industries, aerospace institutes, and other federal agencies, which would potentially invest in research conducted by UPR professors and students through contracts with NASA, are also part of the delegation that is visiting the island.

"80 percent of NASA's budget goes to contractors and one of the requirements is that they have to work with small institutions like ours," said UPR President Jorge Haddock at the opening of the UPR/NASA Technology Infusion Road Tour.

"Having these people here is a very important opportunity because the UPR has ideal human and infrastructure resources, and this represents a great opportunity to invest in research projects," he added in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

A Visit the UPR Molecular Sciences and Research Center

On Tuesday evening, the delegation visited the UPR Molecular Sciences and Research Center, considered the most modern scientific facility on the island.

There, Julie Ann Rivera Pérez, senior research analyst at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, stressed that NASA and the UPR “have had a very strong relationship for many years,” but that this is the first time that the possibility of contracts between both parties has arisen.

"The purpose of this visit is to teach professors how to be more competitive to win a contract with NASA, what the rules are, how to make better proposals and stress on what the UPR has that other universities or companies don’t have," said Rivera Pérez, who studied Human Resources and Marketing at the Río Piedras Campus and has been working for NASA for eight years.

Multiple disciplines

She added that while most of NASA’s work is related to the aeronautical and aerospace industries, they grant contracts in areas as diverse as civil and mechanical engineering, architecture, ecology, and finance, among many others.

“NASA has 11 centers and each specializes in a different area. For example, satellites are made at the Goddard Space Flight Center, while astronauts train at the Johnson Space Center (in Houston). Other centers create rocket engines. There are many opportunities,” Rivera Pérez said,stressing that NASA promotes contracts with small institutions to boost economic development.

NASA generally signs five-years contracts and entities can compete for them again once that term expires.

Opportunity for funding

Meanwhile, Carmen Bachier, UPR Vice President of External Research Funds, said the UPR/NASA Technology Infusion Road Tour represents an opportunity to have new income through research, in addition to the work done through federal proposals.

“We have multi-million dollar expectations (of contracts with NASA), but everything will depend on the collaborations we agree,” said Bachier, and stated that such collaborations would benefit areas such as infrastructure, equipment, and laboratories, in addition to improving services to students.

Meanwhile, Haddock insisted that the UPR is better positioned than other institutions – inside and outside the island – in terms of quality in research, faculty (91 percent have a Ph.D.), student projects and community relations.