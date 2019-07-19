Washington - As the Medicaid debate points out, imposing new oversight measures on federal funds granted by Congress seems to be the route the federal government will take after the most recent cases of corruption and credibility problems caused by the Governor's chat scandal.

A radical measure like imposing a chief federal financial officer - a CFO - or a trustee, administrator seems unlikely. Before PROMESA, now former Republican senator Orrin Hatch (Utah) advocated naming a federal CFO to coexist with a financial oversight board and the elected government.

Two weeks before the arrests of former Puerto Rico Education Secretary Julia Keleher, one of her assistants, and contractors, the federal Department of Education ordered the government of Puerto Rico to hire a kind of trustee, or a fiduciary agent, to manage federal funds granted to the island's Education Department.

On Wednesday, when approving a bill granting $12 billion in Medicaid funds, the House Energy and Commerce Committee included language in the measure that, among other things, requires auditing and investigating the hiring processes at the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA), also under investigation following allegations of corruption that include the former director of that agency, Ángela Ávila.

Although it was an issue that he would have wanted to address during the summer, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), is still evaluating the possibility to introduce legislation to impose some kind of federal Inspector General to oversee the power grid transformation process, which may require about $17 billion in federal funds.

That debate as well as the –now far- intentions to review the powers of the Oversight Board will be left for the fall since the House is scheduled to adjourn this Friday for the August recess, until September 9.

According to sources, a comprehensive legislative response seeking to take more functions from the Puerto Rican government seems unlikely at this point.

Jeffrey Farrow, who co-chaired Bill Clinton's White House Task Force on Puerto Rico, said that for federal officials, the system is working and the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI are doing their job on the corrupt use of federal funds. He alleges that the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Republican leaders in the Senate Finance Committee Republican agree to include Medicaid rules from which Puerto Rico was exempt and that Democrats and the White House seem to agree that there should be additional oversight over the use of federal funds through the same federal entities.

Farrow, who has been a lobbyist for pro-statehood groups and has been linked to the island's issues for more than 40 years, acknowledged that new conversations have arisen in Congress over the imposition of a federal CFO, but ruled out that any measure might be approved. For example, he warned that consensus in Washington like the one it resulted in the imposition of PROMESA is not possible between the White House and the House Democratic majority.

However, "how people feel about a governor-elect under the Constitution is not a federal issue," he added.

“Puerto Rico's budget is already in receivership,” said constitutionalist Carlos Ramos González in referring to the Board.

Considering how complicated it is to pass a bill in Congress, Ramos González, a professor at the Inter-American University Law School, thinks that if he wanted to impose his position, the only way out for the federal government would be an executive order signed by the President to appoint an administrator who would also coexist with the island's government.

When Hilary Clinton was a senator from New York, in a conversation over the colonial situation in Puerto Rico, she warned former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá that the powers of Congress over the island are so broad that if that body wanted to remove a governor, it could do it with simple legislation.

"The United States is not so rude in its colonialism," warned, however, Professor Ramos González, indicating that the power jurisprudence has granted to the Territories Clause of the U.S. Constitution is very broad, but any such action would surely generate another complicated litigation that, in any case, would not result in a short-term solution.

Javier Ortiz, a member of President Trump's Transition Team and executive director of FixPuertoRico.org, said that at the federal level the "horrible" crisis Puerto Rico is experiencing "is a problem of Congress which has plenary powers" over the island, not the White House.