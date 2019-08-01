After being sworn in as Secretary of State and amid uncertainty, Pedro Pierluisi will go under legislative scrutiny, that, so far, seems controlled by Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who until yesterday looked like the main obstacle for the former Resident Commissioner to become Rosselló Nevares' successor.

The governor´s resignation –effective tomorrow 5 p.m.- led the Senatorial leader to start making moves seeking to become Rosselló´s successor who is leaving office amid the leaked Telegram chat between him and 11 top aides and which content may imply serious crimes.

Yesterday, Pierluisi did not have the 16 votes necessary for Senate confirmation, El Nuevo Día found out. The scenario in the House was similar, however, this newspaper learned that constituents were trying to convince representatives that there Pierluisi's relationship with the Oversight Board -one of the main arguments against him- was not a real impediment.

A source close to the New Progressive Party (PNP) said that there is concern within the party about the fact that Rivera Schatz may become governor could destabilize not only the party but the island, which already proved to be effective in forcing a governor to step down with protests.

"If Pedro Pierluisi, a former party president and a respected former Resident Commissioner, is not confirmed, the PNP will divide and die... Pierluisi has part (of the support) of the PNP," the source said.

Yesterday, during an interview with this newspaper, Pierluisi indicated that he had not spoken with the Senate president, but that he will meet with him today. "We have always had a good relationship, friendship, and mutual respect. I hope they have an open mind and that I was not prejudged," said Pierluisi, who lost the primaries against Rosselló in 2016.

The governor called yesterday the House and Senate to an extraordinary session today, at 11:00 a.m., to consider the nomination. An hour earlier, Rivera Schatz will convene the PNP caucus in his office to discuss the issue.

By press time, it was unknown whether the Senate would call a public hearing to evaluate the nominee. However, Rivera Schatz called on the public to submit statements on Pierluisi to the Appointments Committee, which Rivera Schatz chairs, before 2 p.m. tomorrow.

The House will hold a public hearing tomorrow, learned El Nuevo Día.

"He has the qualities. If the governor chooses to make that determination, why not give him a vote," said Representative Jorge Navarro Suárez, chairman of the House Government Committee, which will evaluate the nominee in that body.

Navarro supported the Senate president as Secretary of State on Monday. However, nowhe supports Pierluisi and said yesterday that he supported Rivera Schatz when no one was appointed.

Neither Rivera Schatz nor was House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez were available for interviews yesterday. Méndez said in an interview with WKAQ that he preferred Rivera Schatz over Pierluisi. He also said that the former Resident Commissioner does not have enough votes for confirmation.

Rosselló made official Pierluisi's appointment to the Legislature yesterday. He said in written statements that his virtues are very useful to handle current challenges.

Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González said she is willing to work with Pierluisi. The person who finally holds the position will count on my support and collaboration. I do not agree with leaving the position vacant and it is time for an orderly transition" she said.

Questions in the Legislature

According to a research by El Nuevo Día, Pierluisi's relationship with O'Neill & Borges, which ended yesterday, and his position the Board´s legal advisor seem to be the main reason for lawmakers to refuse voting for him.

While four PNP representatives said they would vote in favor of Pierluisi, none of the senators asked said they would vote for him.

Representatives in favor of the nomination were Joel Franqui Atiles, Luis Pérez Ortiz, Yashira Lebrón and Navarro Suárez.

Franqui Atiles noted that his first option for Secretary of State is the Senate president but recognized that "the governor has the power to nominate."

Other lawmakers were more cautious.

PNP House alternate majority leader Urayoán Hernández twitted that while Pierluisi has "great capabilities and experience," transparency "must prevail above all and the nominee must answer many questions."

Michael Abid Quiñones also expressed himself against Pierluisi while María Milagros Charbonier openly favored Rivera Schatz.

José Aponte Hernández and Eddie Charbonier were more careful. "Once he can clarify any situation, then we would be in a position to vote," said Aponte Hernández, who was PNP secretary-general until Pierluisi lost the primaries.

Lawmakers seek to clarify not only Pierluisi´s ties with the Board but also his position on the cut to public employees' pensions promoted by the federal entity and the elimination of the Christmas bonus.

José "Quiquito" Meléndez remained firm in his opposition to Pierluisi because of the nominee's close ties with the Board and other clients such as the coal co-generator AES.

In the Senate, PNP Nelson Cruz and Migdalia Padilla rejected Pierluisi's appointment while Carlos Rodríguez Mateo, Eric Correa and Zoé Laboy were not clear about their opinion on the candidate.

Rodríguez Mateo said he recognizes Pierluisi's "talent" and work as Resident Commissioner, but said he needed space to clarify doubts. "I don't have a previous opinion. This moment demands transparency," he said.

Rodríguez Mateo had said on Facebook that Rivera Schatz was a proven leader and that mayors and civil and union organizations said he is "the leader that Puerto Rico needs today."

Rodríguez Mateo favored a public hearing, which Senator Laboy also shared. “Knowing that no candidate would be perfect and that there are concerns that he belongs to the firm which has the Board among its clients, I think it is important to ask the necessary questions and that he answers them, and make a decision, based on that,” Laboy said.

In the PNP primaries, Laboy favored Pierluisi's candidacy over Rosselló´s. He admitted that “Pierluisi´s credibility" in Washington "is very important" facing the release of federal funds for the reconstruction of Puerto Rico.

Correa said yesterday that he was surprised by the nomination Rosselló´s announced. "Thomas Rivera Schatz does not need evaluation. He has already proved he has the capacity to take the reins of the island. I have to analyze this very well," Correa said.

Padilla said with a vote in favor of Pierluisi would not be representing what he has always defended about employees' retirement. "It's not that he is a person who can't do the job. What worries me is the relationship between the firm he works for and what is happening on the island," he said.

Bayamón Mayor Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz, who favored Rosselló in the primaries, favored granting Pierluisi the opportunity. "It's time we put Puerto Rico first and put any other interest aside," he said on Twitter.

Arecibo Mayor Carlos Molina expressed himself more cautiously. "Given Pierluisi's nomination as Secretary of State, we must give way to the constitutional legislative process: evaluation, advice, and consent, completely and transparently," he said.

The mayor of Canóvanas, Lornna Soto, said on social media that she supports Rivera Schatz and that he "must be the person to continue holding the reins of Puerto Rico."

"Opposed"

Popular minority spokesman Rafael "Tatito" Hernández indicated that within that party there are "opposing positions" on Pierluisi's appointment as Secretary of State and that he would keep his to himself since he is requesting a public hearing for the nominee.

"I can't give you a position if I'm asking for due process," Hernández Montañez said.

Popular Democratic Party (PPD) Representative Luis Raúl Torres is clear about his position on Pierluisi. "I will voteagainst him. He is the Oversight Board attorney, which I opposed since the possibility of creating the Board was discussed," he said and added that Pierluisi faces multiple conflicts of interest because of his relationship with clients such as AES, Autopistas Metropolitanas, and Evertech.

Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) spokesman in the House Denis Márquez said the party's institutional position is to oppose Pierluisi's appointment.

"In 2016 he openly advocated for the creation of the Board in Puerto Rico, and workers, communities with closed schools, the University of Puerto Rico and the island's pensioners are suffering those consequences," Márquez said.

New appointments

Two days before leaving La Fortaleza, Rosselló made several appointments yesterday, including Senator Margarita Nolasco as director of the Automobile Accident Compensation Administration, who if confirmed by the ACAA board, would have to resign from her seat in the Legislature.

He also appointed Omar J. Marrero as executive director of the Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) and as the government chief financial officer and Ottmar Chávez was recommended as executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3).

He also appointed Fermín E. Fontanés as executive director of the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A) and Noelia García Bardales as executive director of the Convention District Authority.