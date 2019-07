Widespread protests have taken place Sunday throughout San Juan demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló, following the Saturday leak of a private group chat between Rosselló and high-ranking officials strewn with profanity-laced, misogynistic and homophobic comments.

The contents of the 889-page document —detailing conversations made through the messaging app Telegram from November 2018 to January 2019— also reveal efforts to shift public opinion in favor of the governor and discredit critics of the administration.

Since the scandal broke out, most of the chat’s participants have either stepped down from their public positions —among them State secretary and interim Puerto Rico governor Luis Rivera Marín— or canceled their government contracts.

However, the governor insisted late Saturday that he will not resign from his post. “I was chosen by the people and I will continue the mission that I have been tasked with, now more than ever,” said Rosselló in a statement. He also said he is considering making additional changes in his cabinet in the coming days and weeks to curb further corruption in his administration.

Despite this, public pressure for the governor to step down from office continues to mount, with opposition leaders calling on lawmakers to begin an impeachment process, and hundreds of citizens protesting late into the night yesterday at the gates of the governor’s mansion, La Fortaleza, in the capital’s historic district. Earlier in the day, protestors and police officers guarding the gates got into a fracas, during which officers threw pepper spray into the crowd.

/ Compartir: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google+

✉ Email Cientos de manifestantes comenzaron a llegar cerca de las 10:00 a.m. hasta la Plaza Colón en el Viejo San Juan. (Teresa Canino )

Los líderes sindicales y de organizaciones participaron de una manifestación en donde se caldearon los ánimos este domingo frente a la entrada norte de La Fortaleza. (Teresa Canino )

Los manifestantes exigen, entre otras cosas, la salida de su cargo del gobernador Ricardo Rosselló. (Teresa Canino )

La convocatoria surgió luego que se divulgaron las 889 páginas de mensajes en los que el gobernador y su equipo íntimo de trabajo. (Teresa Canino )

En los chats sus integrantes utilizaban lenguaje soez, sexista y homofóbico y escribían insultos y mofas. (Teresa Canino )

La Unión de Trabajadores de la Industria Eléctrica y Riego (Utier) fue una de las organizaciones que participó en la manifestación y exigió la renuncia del gobernador. (Teresa Canino )

El comisionado de la Policía, Henry Escalera, llegó a La Fortaleza pasado el mediodía para supervisar personalmente la seguridad durante las manifestaciones. (Teresa Canino )

Dentro de los predios del Palacio de Santa Catalina, además de policías, hay personal del Cuerpo de Emergencias Médicas y del Negociado de Bomberos. (Teresa Canino )

El perímetro en la entrada principal, en la Calle Clara Lair la Policía también vigilaba que los manifestantes no cruzaran la línea establecida. (Teresa Canino ) Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google+

✉ Email

Mass protests continued during Sunday around Fortaleza and other areas of Old San Juan, some of them organized by public worker unions, but no violent incidents were reported as of Sunday afternoon. Official news from Fortaleza have remained relatively muted throughout the day.

Meanwhile, prominent figures in Rossello’s own New Progressive Party (NPP) have retired their support of the governor over the past couple of days, among them Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, Senate president Thomas Rivera Schatz and House speaker Carlos Méndez, as well as several other NPP legislators and mayors.

The NPP’s House caucus is currently meeting to discuss Rosselló’s political future, with the party’s senatorial caucus scheduled to do the same later in the day. Rumors abound of the party appointing a key player as State secretary, with the intention of taking over as interim governor until the end of the current term in the event of Rosselló’s resignation. Bayamón mayor Ramón Luis Rivera and former Resident Commissioner in Washington, Pedro Pierluisi, have been mentioned as possible candidates.