The federal government's decision to pause and investigate the release of funds allocated to nonprofit entities joins measures taken by other federal entities to control and verify the use of recovery allocations amid the government instability in Puerto Rico.

These new circumstances contribute to the urgency of resolving the U.S. government distrust on the island. It is up to local authorities to implement transparent processes that ensure the proper use of funds, so as not to affect the services that nonprofits provide to vulnerable populations.

The Corporation for National and Community Service Office of Inspector General (CNCS-OIG) started an audit and oversees the funds allocated by the AmeriCorps program, which are distributed through the government of Puerto Rico to nonprofit entities. The agency imposed tighter controls and greater oversight on funds granting processes, with which Puerto Rico must show full cooperation.

These measures result from mistrust stemming from corruption cases. It is also due to the instability in the direction of critical government agencies. The Treasury Department, which distributes funds to organizations, had three secretaries in less than a year and the main economic development and fiscal agencies also lack a director.

Disbursements for the operations of entities serving sectors of the population that the government is unable to reach are halted. It is estimated that these nonprofit entities have accumulated debts totalling more than $ 600,000 to avoid interrupting services and firing hundreds of employees. Organizations warn that they don’t have budget to keep operating.

It emerges that the situation also results from the lack of attention to federal requirements, due to government instability. So far, none of the organizations has been pointed at for funds misuse from programs such as AmeriCorps, a job grant initiative.

The Puerto Rico Volunteer and Community Service Commission proposed the government to create a special fund to pay entities with state funds that will be later reimbursed by the federalgovernment. This recommendation should be addressed.

The federal government itself has recognized that nonprofit organizations do crucial work for human development on the island. They know the vulnerabilities and work to enhance the human talents of our communities. They provide valuable knowledge to guide sustainable development.

As of last year, about 4,500 community impact organizations were operating in Puerto Rico. In general, they are mainly funded with private donations and it is estimated that only 36 percent of their income comes from the government. Before the 2017 hurricanes, nonprofit organizations reported a consistent increase in demand for services, while their resources decreased. In 2016, more than 60 percent reported having problems to access funds and delays in receiving government payments.

However, during the emergency caused by the hurricanes, they provided the equivalent to 2,000 full-time jobs. By 2015, the sector generated more than 150,000 jobs, representing 16 percent of the island’s workforce. They also contributed 6.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

The local government must address the requirements set by the federal government to ensure that funds reach those in need. In addition to promptly addressing the needs of the nonprofit sector, there is an urgent need for the new government to adopt practices that make the government immune to corruption.