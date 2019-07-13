The controversy surrounding a private group chat between Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló and several close associates has resulted in a spate of resignations and contract cancellations less than 24 hours after its full contents, totaling 889 pages, were leaked Saturday morning.

Despite this, the governor is not planning to count himself among the political casualties of the latest scandal to rock his administration. In his first public remarks after the leak, Rosselló said he would not resign, despite repeated calls to do so from opposition leaders and even members of Rosselló’s own New Progressive Party (NPP).

The full disclosure of the document —following partial leaks that took place earlier this week, and detailing conversations carried out through the messaging app Telegram from late 2018 to January 20 of this year— has shaken Puerto Rico politics to its core due to several profanity-laced, misogynistic and homophobic comments from Rosselló and other members of the staff as they attacked opposition leaders, fellow party members, journalists and activist groups.

“I was chosen by the people and I will continue the mission that I have been tasked with, now more than ever,” said the governor in a statement sent to press outlets Saturday afternoon.

In the statement, Rosselló also announced the firing of all other chat participants from their respective government positions, with the exception of his chief of staff, Ricardo Llerandi, and his Public Affairs secretary, Anthony Maceira.

“After analyzing the content of the communications (in the chat) and evaluating their contributions to it, I’ve asked (both) to remain in their positions”, Rosselló said.

The public officials on their way out include Christian Sobrino, who today resigned from the six government positions that he occupied, among them the government’s chief financial officer and the administration’s representative at the commonwealth’s Fiscal Advisory Board.

State Department secretary and Puerto Rico interim governor, Luis Gerardo Rivera Marín, also resigned following the scandal.

One of the most visible participants in the group chat was Edwin Miranda, who is the president of KOI, a local advertising firm with close ties to the Rosselló administration. On Saturday afternoon, Miranda announced the cancellation of all contracts with the local government, which according to a recent investigation by El Nuevo Día, total more than $50 million.

Carlos Bermúdez, a public relations manager who also participated in the infamous chat, also announced on Saturday the cancellation of all his government contracts. Earlier in the day, Puerto Rico’s non-voting member in Congress, Jenniffer González, said she was firing Bermúdez as her long-time press relations officer.