The fact that Carlos Beltrán has been named as the New York Mets new manager showcases the great historical moment that Puerto Rican baseball is going through and represents an additional reminder that in the best ball in the world they are finally recognizing that Puerto Ricans contributions go far beyond than just playing the game.

The Mets officially signed Beltrán on Monday, November 4, Beltrán was a high level player for 20 seasons, six and a half in the same team he now manages.

During his long career, Beltrán, a native of Manatí, shot 435 home runs, won three gold gloves, participated in nine-star games and was World Series champion with the Houston Astros,. He always stood out for his devotion and discipline in the field and recently for mentoring younger players and for his thorough analysis of all aspects of the game.

He now joins the list of the four Puerto Rican managers in the major leagues, which includes Álex Cora, from the Boston Red Sox; Floridian Charlie Montoyo, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Dave Martinez, born in New York from Puerto Rican parents.

Since April 15, 1942 when Santurce pitcher Hiram Bithorn became the First Puerto Rican in the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs, until young Bayamonese Isan Díaz’ debut with the Miami Marlins last August 5, 343 Puerto Ricans have worn uniforms of all Major League teams.

And that list includes superstar Roberto Clemente and four other members of the Hall of Fame, the ultra-exclusive club of the best baseball players in history: Orlando “Peruchín” Cepeda, Roberto Alomar, Iván Rodríguez and Edgar Martínez. In short, baseball is a sport that Puerto Ricans have been passionately and gracefully playing for more than a century.

However, it wasn’t until 2010, when Ponce native Edwin Rodríguez was named as manager of the Marlins, that Puerto Ricans began to be considered to manage teams. Rodriguez resigned in the middle of the 2011 season and it wasn’t until 2018, with the signings a few weeks apart of Cora in Boston and Martinez in Washington, that Puerto Ricans were recruited again as managers in the best ball in the world.

This year, along with Beltrán, Puerto Ricans Eduardo Pérez, Joey Cora and Josué Espada, who is still among the candidates to manage the San Francisco Giants, were interviewed for managing positions.

So far, results couldn’t have been better. In 2018, Cora became just the fifth rookie manager to lead his team to the World Series title. Just a few weeks ago, Martinez led the Washington Nationals to their first-ever championship.