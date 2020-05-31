Washington – House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva called on Interior Secretary to fire Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Doug Domenech after a new Department of the Interior (DOI) Office of Inspector General (OIG) report found new ethical violations against this official.

This weekend, Grijalva released the Inspector General's report which alleges that Domenech used his position at the Interior Department and contacted a senior official of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) early in 2017 to advocate for his son-in-law who was seeking a job in that agency.

According to the report, in fall 2017, Domenech attended a concert at Wolf Trap National Park, Vienna (Virginia) with family members. That was the first time he met EPA senior official and let him that his son-in-law was seeking a job there while he was with another family member who had wedding-related business. That EPA official was engaged at the time.

Domenech, three family members including the son-in-law had received VIP tickets through the office of then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, the report detailed. There they met EPA senior official who also received VIP tickets.

“Firing Mr. Domenech is the only serious course of action at this point – another round of ethics training is clearly just a waste of time, since it hasn’t sunk in by now,” said Grijalva in calling on Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to fire Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Doug Domenech

As chairman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, Grijalva has jurisdiction over the Department of the Interior and the U.S. territories.

Domenech, who is part of the Puerto Rico Conservation Trust advisory board, is probably the highest Trump administration official of Puerto Rican origin. He was born in Georgia to Puerto Rican parents.

The Associated Press identified the family member seeking a job in EPA as Eric Frandy who is married to Domenech's daughter, Emily, a senior policy adviser to House Minority leader, Republican Kevin McCarthy.

According to the Inspector General´s report, while at the Wolf Trap concert, Domenech "used his position to gain access to the EPA senior official,” and let him know about his son-in-law application to EPA. After that, Domenech followed up with multiple emails to the EPA official through his official account, to help Frandy get the job in that agency.

“Domenech described it as an awkward moment for him and said that at one point he “pulled [the EPA senior official] aside and said, ‘Hey, I really apologize. I did not set this up,’” the report said.

However, and according to the report, “Domenech said the EPA senior official invited Domenech to follow up on what was happening,” with his son-in-law’s application. Domenech used his official account to send multiple emails seeking to help his son-in-law-

And the report goes on: “Domenech said family member 2 told the EPA senior

official, “I have a . . . business. . . . I do [work] for weddings” and that the EPA senior official and his fiancée discussed with family member 2 their preferences for their wedding.”

"Damage to the Interior´s Department reputation"

By 2017, the Department of the Interior's Office of the Inspector General had already reported another ethics violation involving Domenech, that time, for meeting with an official of his former employer, the Texas Public Policy Foundation. As a Department of the Interior official, he had to wait two years before having official contact with his former employer again.

“When it comes to promoting ethics and preventing conflicts of interest, this administration has put up nothing but words, and at this point the damage to the Interior Department’s reputation is mounting by the day,” said Grijalva and added: “Trump’s leadership team has created a culture of ignoring corruption.”

When it comes to promoting ethics and preventing conflicts of interest, this administration has put its foot down, and at this point the damage to the reputation of the Department of the Interior is increasing every day. The leadership team in (the Trump administration) has created a culture of ignoring corruption," Grijalva said.

As Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs, Doug Domenech

- who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate - coordinates public policy regarding the territories, with the exception of Puerto Rico.

However, he has jurisdiction over issues that impact the island, such as National Parks, the Geological Service and the Wildlife Service.