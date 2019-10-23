Washington - Although his Republican counterpart Rob Bishop (Utah) distanced himself from efforts to amend PROMESA, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), was hopeful yesterday that will be able to promote amendments aimed at ensuring greater transparency, protecting essential public services and reducing the powers of the Oversight Board.

After an almost three-hour hearing on the draft bill that has circulated with a dozen significant amendments to PROMESA, Grijalva acknowledged that the proposals to appoint a federal Reconstruction Coordinator, and a Revitalization officer for the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) generate controversy.

"There seems to be support for the idea of auditing the debt, defining essential services, promoting greater transparency, avoiding conflicts of interest and slightly reducing the Board's powers," Grijalva told El Nuevo Día after the first hearing on his bill.

The four Puerto Rican lawmakers who testified before the committee and the mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz supported the idea of creating, at the federal level, a commission to audit the debt and that the federal government pays finances the Board.

Although there was general opposition to the idea of appointing a Revitalization officer for PREPA, Puerto Rico's chief financial officer, Omar Marrero, and representatives Carmelo Ríos, Eduardo Bhatia, Antonio Soto, and Rafael "Tatito" Hernández said that if the Reconstruction Coordinator would serve as a liaison at the U.S. government level, they can support the idea.

In her written testimony, Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko had already given green light to the idea of appointing a federal Reconstruction Coordinator.

"If it is as defined in the draft legislation then, no. If it's to unlock what's happening here in Washington, it could be helpful," said Bhatia, Senate Popular Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman.

Mayor Cruz still rejected the idea of a new federal layer on the reconstruction process and stressed that PROMESA is a "manifestation" of the island's colonial situation and demanded that mayors control funds aimed at Puerto Rico's recovery after the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María.

Cruz suggested appointing, under PROMESA, a kind of an advisory committee that includes the mayors. She also said it is key to define which essential public services must be protected amid the debt restructuring process, at a time when there are tens of thousands of homes still with tarps after Hurricane María and tens of thousands of people without health insurance.

Jaresko, Marrero, Mayor Cruz, Sen. Bhatia, New Progressive Party (PNP) Senate spokesman Carmelo Ríos, PNP representative Antonio Soto, and PDP House Speaker Rafael "Tatito" Hernández spoke before Grijalva and a group of members of the Natural Resources Committee.

During Jaresko's testimony, a demonstrator raised a sign with a vulture, referring to the so-called vulture funds that own a large part of the island's public debt. Others waved a Puerto Rican flag with black stripes. The Capitol Police asked them to leave, which they did without major incidents.

Although Grijalva originally called Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, it was announced Friday that she would be represented by Marrero, who is also the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA).

Soto testified on behalf of House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez, and Ríos represented Senate Speaker Thomas Rivera Schatz.

In San Juan, the PNP legislative majority eliminated the debt audit commission that was created during the administration of Alejandro García Padilla. But Ríos said that if the commission is created at the federal level, the PNP legislative leadership - which Commissioner Jenniffer González recently welcomed - will support it.

Before the hearing began, Republican Bishop – minority leader in the Committee on Natural Resources and who advanced in the House the legislation that ended up as PROMESA- circulated a press release in which he described yesterday's hearing as a distraction and an effort aimed at seeking headlines.

"The Democrats’ draft legislation is a distraction that uses a complex crisis for trivial pandering... Democrats are trading Puerto Rico’s path to stability and statehood for political points and headlines," Bishop said.

Jaresko also described Grijalva's draft legislation as a distraction in her presentation and held that no changes to the law are required, although she supports, like all those who testified yesterday, the bill by Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (New York) seeking to avoid potential ethical conflicts with Board contractors.

Grijalva said Bishop can represent "the majority" of Republicans, "but not all of them." While acknowledging that it will be a difficult process, Grijalva ruled out that Bishop's position might necessarily represent a bad omen for a PROMESA amendment bill in the Senate, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority.

For Grijalva, Bishop believes the status quo should be maintained, “but I don´t,” he said making it clear that he will go ahead with his plans, which include a second hearing on October 30 and bringing a bill to a committee vote in December or January.

At the hearing, Republican Tom McClintock (California) - who has opposed statehood – insisted on rejecting PROMESA, which he believes has created a bad precedent and does not allow Puerto Rican voters to hold their local governors accountable, as the Board controls the island's major fiscal decisions.

In that sense, Guam delegate Michael San Nicholas asked Jaresko whether it would not be counterproductive to promote investment in Puerto Rico when it´s the Board members who are mainly taking decisions on fiscal responsibility and not the elected government of Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Republican Doug Lamborn (Colorado) criticized the proposed amendment aimed at canceling unsecured debt because he thinks it will lead investors to believe that they cannot trust good faith from the island.

Although she does not perceive the same level of bipartisan support as there was to pass PROMESA, Resident Commissioner González said there should be an opportunity to try to make changes to the statute.

González will support measures aimed at greater "transparency and accountability." A few days ago, she supported a debt audit, and yesterday reaffirmed her support for seeking a language of consensus to define the essential services that must be protected, such as those related to education, health and public safety, as well as public employees pensions.

González, however, opposed the way in which the position of federal Reconstruction Coordinator is described and she also opposed the appointment of a Revitalization officer only for PREPA.

She said there must be a deeper discussion about the current position of Infrastructure Revitalization coordinator before proposing its elimination.

Just like Ríos and Soto stated, González said statehood will provide the tools for Puerto Rico's economic growth.

Mayor Cruz told Republican McClintock that she promotes Puerto Rico's self-determination and that "my country is Puerto Rico. I am a citizen of the United States but I’m a Puerto Rican," she said, advocating for Puerto Rico to have the power to sign international agreements, but at the same time full access to Medicaid and Medicare programs.

Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez and Darren Soto (Florida), members of the Natural Resources Committee, expressed doubts about the idea of creating new federal positions to oversee the island's affairs.

The powers of the Board and how to define essential services were the issues that generated long debates.

Although they did not support Grijalva's proposed language, both lawmakers and Mayor Cruz agreed with Bhatia's expression that it should be the government of Puerto Rico the one who decides on which essential services are to be protected.

Regarding the powers of the Board, Marrero insisted that the fiscal entity should be prevented from imposing restrictions on specific spending when approving fiscal plans and the budget so that the entity does not get into public policy decisions.

"The role of the Board should be to decide the size of the room, not to arrange furniture," said Marrero.