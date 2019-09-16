With a new governor in Puerto Rico, Raúl Grijalva, chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, sees a new opportunity to collaborate with Wanda Vázquez Garced in favor of the island.

With that in mind, Grijalva will meet with the governor today at La Fortaleza and his idea is to present Vázquez his proposed amendments to PROMESA including a federal coordinator, demanding a debt audit, greater transparency, and federal funding for the Board’s operation.

The meeting with Vázquez is scheduled today at 9:30 a.m., said the Democratic representative from Arizona. He said Vázquez Garced invited him to La Fortaleza.

"Going there and being able to talk to her is very important. We are going to present the ideas we have," he said in an interview with El Nuevo Día upon returning from Vieques, a municipality he visited to evaluate the recovery process after Hurricane María and also the cleanup work on the former Naval facility.

"I'm taking a sincere offer to work with her, so we can work on some issues together. I am here to help because I believe that she has - as she has announced she is not going to run (in the 2020 elections) - an opportunity to take some risks that others (governors) did not take," he said about the message he is taking to the governor.

"My offer will be to establish a relationship where we can do something different. I am not going there as an opponent. I'm not going there with any agenda other than offering cooperation and in areas of the agenda where we can work together and prepare to do that," he added.

Wasn´t it possible to do this with former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Nevares?

"The past is the past," said Grijalva.

He anticipated that greater transparency and Puerto Ricans oversight over mechanisms to deal with the debt, whether through members of civil society, mayors, or organizations he did not specify are among the changes to PROMESA he will soon propose.