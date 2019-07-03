Washington – While waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to hold a hearing on the case in October, the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals gave the Oversight Board a relief by extending yesterday the stay that allows the federal entity to continue with the debt restructuring process and to impose budgets on the island’s elected government.

This carte blanche to the seven Board members seems to discourage the U.S. Senate from acting this month on the appointments made by President Donald Trump, since the Supreme Court will not resolve the case until at least October and the White House’s request was to confirm the current members to serve their term, which expires on August 30.

"It is up to the Senate to decide whether it is prudent to continue with the confirmation process or wait for the Supreme Court to decide. It would be important for the Senate to be ready to act regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision," said Javier Ortiz, executive director of FixPuertoRico.org and a former member of President Trump's transition team.

The previous decision gave the Senate had until July 15 to confirm the seven Board members, after that date the Board would remain inoperative.

In a brief order, the First Circuit indicated that it has accepted the Board’s motion to extend the stay until the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the constitutionality of the appointments and whether the decisions made by its members are valid if the unconstitutionality is confirmed.

The U.S. Supreme Court will convene an oral hearing for the second week of October. But it expects to begin receiving written arguments as of July 25.

In a brief statement, the Board welcomed the extension of the stay.

On June 18, President Donald Trump referred to the U.S. Senate the appointments of the seven members of the Board: José Carrión III, Carlos García, David Skeel, Andrew Biggs, Ana Matosantos, Arthur González and José Ramón González.

But it was clear that the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources would not have had time to confirm those officials before July 15.

In its February 15 decision, the First Circuit declared the appointments of the current Board members were unconstitutional because they are U.S principal officers who should have been appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

Six of the seven Board members were appointed by former President Barack Obama based on a list of candidates recommended by Congressional leaders. None was confirmed by the Senate.