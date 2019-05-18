Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares warned that a debt adjustment plan including a reduction in the public employees' pensions will not have the endorsement of the Legislative Assembly or his signature.

The governor also said he will challenge in court any attempt by the Oversight Board to use the budget to force the imposition of cuts in the pensioners’ monthly checks.

During a press conference in which he announced the appointment of Glorimar Lamboy Torres as executive director of the Cooperative Development Commission (CDCoop) and Denise Maldonado as head of the Medicinal Cannabis Regulatory Board (MCRB), the governor said that this process has to be carried out with a debt adjustment plan filed with the judge and validated by the Legislative Assembly and the governor, “any adjustment with those cuts (in pensions) is not going to have the support of Legislative Assembly or my signature.”

The Board’s proposal seeks to save some $180 million in pension payments. Such cut may represent up to a 25 percent reduction in pensioners monthly checks, based on their total income and the agency where they worked.

The cut is contemplated in the version of the fiscal plan that the Board approved last week. The measure is one of the adjustments to balance government revenues and spending for the next five years.

The governor insisted that the $180 million in savings projected through this cut can be obtained from additional savings in the government. Rosselló Nevares did not explain how they will be able to make these payments to retirees once Puerto Rico’s debt repayment is resumed.

Prior to the conference, the government’s chief financial officer, Raúl Maldonado, said that creditors would be paid with the revenues generated by an improvement in Puerto Rico’s economy. However, most recent fiscal estimates indicate that the economy will shrink again by 2021, once the impact of the reconstruction is over.

Rosselló Nevares, on the other hand, focused on stressing that cuts in pension payments would negatively affect the quality of life of retirees, many of whom had already been affected by the changes legislated to the government’s retirement system in 2013.