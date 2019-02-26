Washington – At a time when the Senate Republican majority is getting close to the proposal that would grant $600 million in nutrition assistance funds for the island, Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares talked to President Donald Trump about his dissatisfaction with the pace of the delivery of disaster relief funds.

Yesterday, Rosselló Nevares said that when he saw Trump on Sunday, during the traditional formal dinner the President hosted at the White House for the members of the National Governors Association, he was able to tell him that he had a request for a meeting -since January 17- to discuss the obstacles imposed by the federal government to access reconstruction funds after Hurricane María.

In written statements, Rosselló Nevares said that he had the opportunity to speak with the President and personally requested the meeting to address the slow pace of FEMA reconstruction funds and to express that other states do not face the same obstacles Puerto Rico does. Trump committed to address the matter once he returns from his trip to Vietnam.

Regarding Sunday's meeting between Trump and Rosselló, a White House official said they would not comment on a "private conversation," but that the government will continue working hand-in-hand with Puerto Rico in recovery efforts.

The Governor requested the meeting last January 17, just when reports revealed that President Trump intended to divert disaster relief funds -such as about $ 2.5 billion from the Army Corps of Engineers committed to the island- to finance the U.S.-México border wall.

Although the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee Republican Richard Shelby (Alabama) is about to introduce a new allocation bill, that would welcome the proposal to grant an additional $ 600 million in nutrition assistance for the island, the government of Puerto Rico has other issues still pending with the federal government.

Rosselló Nevares has complained mainly about the slow process of approval of permanent work projects; he also complained about not having control over the release of these funds and about FEMA's refusal to finance the repair of previous conditions as part of public infrastructure reconstruction.

The governor and the first lady Beatriz Rosselló attended the National Governors Association Winter Meeting dinner at the White House on Sunday.

In addition, yesterday, Rosselló attended the governors working session with Trump and his team, a meeting that included senior federal government officials. Rosselló Nevares was one of the governors who participated in a meeting with Health Secretary Alex Azar and Seema Verma, administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, on how to improve health services and reduce medicine costs, according to the White House.

In his messages to the governors, Trump spoke about the main issues he has on the table: the Vietnam summit meeting with with Kim Jong-un of North Korea –he traveled yesterday afternoon –; the tariff battle with China; the free trade agreement with México and Canada; and the wall he wants to build on the southern border.

For the second consecutive day, Rosselló Nevares was not available to answer questions.

But, in his statement, he said that on Sunday he could also talk to Vice President Michael Pence and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

At a round table with reporters on Friday, the Governor said that his government's high-level interactions with the Trump administration have been reduced and indicated that if he had the opportunity to speak with the U.S. president, he would question if he ordered to stop or reduce part of the nearly $ 45 billion committed to the island´s reconstruction.

During the weekend, a White House official said that the possibility of a meeting between Rosselló and Trump has not been rejected.

According to the Trump administration official, they initially referred the governor to the then FEMA administrator Brock Long and helped to coordinate another interview with the U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson.

Action in Congress

Meanwhile, Congress is trying to reach an agreement on an allocations bill to mitigate the 2018 natural disasters.

The Democratic bill, approved in the House last January, included the $ 600 million that the government of Puerto Rico requested to give continuity to another $ 1,2 billion in nutrition assistance which runs out in March and serves about 279,000 people.

It also included language requesting a new waiver from FEMA matching funds requirements for debris removal and emergency measures related to the impact of Hurricane María; $ 25 million for the restoration of Caño Martin Peña and another $ 5 million to study the impact of emergency nutrition assistance on the island.

Although the Senate majority defeated the cameral bill, when it was introduced by Democratic senators, Republican Rick Scott (Florida) then submitted an amendment to his party's bill to allocate $ 600 million in nutrition assistance.