Washington - This weekend, Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares wants to directly ask President Donald Trump if it was him who instructed to impose federal obstacles on reconstruction funds for Puerto Rico after Hurricane María.

Just before attending a meeting of the National Governors Association with Vice President Michael Pence, Rosselló Nevares acknowledged – in a round table with reporters – that his government's high-level interactions and communications with the Trump administration have been reduced.

Trump has not agreed to the meeting requested by the Governor a month ago, when there was a threat – cast aside for the moment – of diverting disaster relief funds for the island and other jurisdictions to finance the México-U.S. border.

Initially, the White House asked the Governor to meet with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) instead of meeting with Trump. The meeting with Trump was not granted.

However, Rosselló Nevares will see Trump tomorrow during the traditional formal dinner with the President at the White House, as part of the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.

But he said that, during the White House meeting on Monday, he hopes to question Trump whether he ordered to stop or remove funds to Puerto Rico.

“If the answer is no, then I will ask him to demonstrate why his orders are not considered. If the answer is yes, then we will fight his position,” said Rosselló Nevares.

According to the Governor, the responsibility for what he considers is a delay in the access to FEMA reconstruction funds, ultimately finishes at Trump´s desk. "Eventually the buck has to stop somewhere. It has to stop with the President," he said.

During yesterday's meeting with other governors, Rosselló Nevares said he talked with Vice President Pence about the reconstruction process and Venezuela.

According to sources in the Puerto Rican government, a high level meeting was scheduled yesterday afternoon at the White House to discuss claims made by the island´s authorities regarding reconstruction funds.

Soon, the Trump administration will have to reprioritize its public policy regarding the demands made by the island government and its allies in Congress, mainly Democrats, on new allocations to mitigate the disaster caused by Hurricane María.

It is still uncertain when the issue will be resumed, but in mid-January, the House approved a Democratic bill that allocates $ 14,17 billion to mainly address the emergencies caused by natural disasters in 2018.

The Democratic bill approved in the House – which has not advanced in the Senate – includes, among other things, an additional $ 600 million in nutrition assistance and a new waiver from the FEMA matching requirements for the cost of emergency recovery works.

Governor Rosselló Nevares has also requested for FEMA to allow Puerto Rico to control disbursements for reconstruction projects, as it happens in the states, and that the federal agency includes the repairing of public infrastructure with previous conditions in the initiatives directed to permanent work.

OMB opposes

When the House passed the emergency disaster relief bill, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) opposed to the new allocation of nutrition assistance funds and a waiver from FEMA.

Back then, the OMB considered the $ 600 million allocation was "excessive" and "unnecessary". According to federal government sources, that position has not changed.

This week, Carlos Mercader, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), said that there are conversations with Congress Democratic leadership to move the $ 600 million in nutrition assistance as a separate bill, without waiting for the general bill to mitigate the 2018 natural disasters in the U.S.

González expects action in the Senate

However, last night, Resident Commissioner in Washington Jenniffer González said that she expects they will file a bill in the -Republican-controlled -Senate on Monday to include $ 600 million in nutrition assistance and that" the White House will not object to the funds." "We got them ... It will not be a separate bill," said González in a text message.

In yesterday´s round table, Rosselló Nevares said that he provided information to the OMB hoping to convince them about the need for the funds.

The $ 600 million in nutrition assistance will give continuity to another $ 1.27 billion package approved in October 2017, which runs out in March. Emergency funds are independent of the nearly $ 1,8 billion granted annually through PAN.

According to the Department of Family Affairs, 279,000 individuals or 125,000 families have been able to join PAN through emergency funds.

Yesterday afternoon, during the round table and at an event organized by Politico, the Governor also discussed the steps he would take in case Trump diverted disaster relief funds to finance the southern border wall.

He said he anticipated that in November and warned his team to prepare and added that they are still on alert since the simple fact that it was on the White House table is really disturbing.

Rosselló Nevares arrived in Washington on Thursday evening to participate in the National Governors Association Winter Meeting. But, yesterday he also opened the Council of State Governments (CSG), which he presides.

During this event, the Governor renewed his call for "equality" and ending the territorial status, which he considers places the island residents as "second-class U.S. citizens."

Rosselló Nevares also announced that the CSG 2019 National Conference will be held in Puerto Rico from December 4 to 7.

The Governor said he plans to hold meetings with White House advisors, other Trump administration officials and members of Congress during this trip.