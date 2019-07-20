With each passing moment, Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló’s political future turns more uncertain, as a growing chorus from prominent leaders across the political spectrum have joined widespread rallies and protests for his resignation, despite the governor’s insistence to remain in power.

Friday afternoon brought on arguably the most important call yet for Rosselló to step down: that of Puerto Rico’s non-voting member of Congress, and his running mate in the ballot during their successful 2016 electoral campaign, Jenniffer González.

“The governor must resign from his post, because the growing instability in the country makes it dangerous to govern. Time is running out for him and, in the end, this directly affects the Puerto Rican people,” González said to El Nuevo Día.

González’s remarks came about just hours after she posted a tweet calling for Rosselló to step down as the president of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP) but falling short of demanding his resignation as governor.

The comments from González followed similar statements from prominent NPP leaders such as former Puerto Rico governor Luis Fortuño and a bevy of mayors, among them Bayamón’s Ramón Luis Rivera, who has been widely pegged as a possible replacement in the event of Rosselló’s resignation.

The latest scandal in the Rosselló administration, the worst in the island’s recent history, started last Saturday, when a leak of a 889-page document detailing private texts between the governor and eleven of his top aides revealed sexist and homophobic comments, as well as possible instances of illegal activity mostly related to the use of public resources to discredit political opponents.

The controversy also comes on the heels of federal arrests of top members in Rosselló’s cabinet —among them former Education secretary Julia Keleher and former executive director of Puerto Rico’s Health Insurance Administration, Ángela Ávila Marrero— on corruption charges last week.

Although Rosselló has since apologized for the “improper” comments contained in the explosive document, he has denied any wrongdoing and has refused to step down from the governor’s chair or the NPP presidency.

“I recognize the enormous challenge I have before me due to the recent controversies, but I firmly believe that we can restore trust and, after this painful and shameful process, achieve reconciliation,” said Rosselló in a statement Thursday.

On Friday, high-ranking leaders of the NPP convened a meeting at a later undisclosed date to discuss options regarding Rosselló’s political fate, including the possibility of starting an impeachment process, according to House speaker Carlos “Johnny” Méndez. Also, yesterday, Rosselló’s press secretary, Dennise Pérez, resigned from her position, citing harassment from citizens as part of the reason.

Stateside, Florida Senator Rick Scott, Massachusetts Senator and presidential primary candidate Elizabeth Warren and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have also called for Rosselló’s resignation in recent days. On Thursday, even U.S. president Donald Trump weighed in on the matter, writing in a tweet, “A lot of bad things are happening in Puerto Rico. The Governor is under siege.”

Rallies and demonstrations against the governor, now going on their ninth straight day and almost unprecedented in terms of crowd size, are scheduled to continue at least until Monday, when a citywide march is slated to take place.

The scandal has also captured headlines and social media around the globe in the past few days, with hashtags such as #RickyRenuncia (“Ricky resign”) and similar ones topping the worldwide trending lists on Twitter.