Washington - While leading national polls in the U.S., Senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont) is the presidential candidate who has raised the most money in Puerto Rico and has the largest number of donors.

According to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) most recent report, by December 31, Senator Sanders had raised $27,391 - almost $5,000 more than former Vice President Joseph Biden - through 1,059 donations.

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who has already spent nearly $400 million in the first few months of his campaign, does not collect taxpayers' money. With a fortune of nearly $60 billion, his campaign expenses come of his own pocket.

Biden, meanwhile, has 56 donations totaling $22,539.

María Elena Carrión ($2,800), and Popular Democratic Party (PDP) members such as José Alfredo Hernández Mayoral ($1,000), former Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Pedro Ortiz Alvarez ($1,000), former Senator Roberto Prats ($825), and former First Lady Wilma Pastrana ($250) are among his donors

Following Sanders and Biden –very close to each other - Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $11,561 (151 donations) and Peter Buttigieg totaled $11,489 (107 donations).

The director of public policy at the Center for a New Economy (CNE), Sergio Marxuach, as a "private citizen" who has contributed $350 as a private citizen to Warren´s campaign.

The other presidential candidate who is technically still in the race - although out of the debates and public attention – who has received funds from the island is Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) with $6,179.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump has only motivated eight people in Puerto Rico to contribute to his election committee. He has raised only $2,280 in contributions from the island including businessman John Regis, who ran his campaign committee on the island in 2016 and donated $60.