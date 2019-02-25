Fortaleza Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira said that the 250 tons of humanitarian aid that Puerto Ricans collected for Venezuelans will remain on the island of Curaçao under the responsibility of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó who will give the order to transport it to his people.

The ship carrying humanitarian aid docked yesterday in Curacao, after the Venezuelan navy threatened to open fire against it. Adm. Giuseppe Alessandrello gave the order to stop the ship.

For that reason, "the ship docked in Curaçao," Maceira said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Maceira said that President Guaidó´s team, who are coordinating the efforts, informed them that the aid shipped from Puerto Rico will be transported to a collection center where they are gathering other supplies.

Regarding the guarantee that the shipment reaches Venezuelans, Maceira said that Guaidó's team is willing and determined for all the aid –not only that shipped from Puerto Rico- can enter Venezuela. “We are sure they are doing their best for the aid to reach Venezuela,” he said.

Maceira said that Guaidó will be in communication with the island´s Department of State.

Expenses

Maceira referred any question related to cost of this humanitarian effort to the Department of State. The contract between the Department of State and EZ Shipping stipulates $ 211,000 for the transportation and $ 25,000 for each additional day if the goods did not arrive on or before February 23.

By press time, a State Department spokeswoman Ana Santos did not say whether the government paid the total of $ 211,000. However, she added that they did not pay $25,000 for the delay in reaching Venezuela.

Meanwhile, for Maceira, the important thing was to bring "humanitarian aid to people that need it so much." "It has an incalculable value, especially when we also need help," he said.

He assured that, throughout this process, the Puerto Rican Department of State was in communication with its federal counterpart.

Those reporters who were on board the ship, as well as the director of La Fortaleza Public Safety Office, and photographer Benjamín Ortíz from the Governor´s Office, had to leave Curacao yesterday.