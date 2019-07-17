Puerto Rico can wisely and peacefully overcome the challenge posed by an unprecedented institutional crisis along with civil society leaders that have demonstrated competence to mediate in highly difficult situations.

On the fourth day of protests against recent government actions, the confrontation that started escalating Monday in Old San Juan must invite religious, economic and union leaders to promote social peace, particularly given the call by influential sectors to continue protests today.

The scenario posed by a besieged city, with confrontations between Puerto Ricans, fires and tear gas, has spread throughout the world. This sends a distorted message about Puerto Rico, and its projection has incalculable present and future costs. Confrontations between protesters and police officers affected businesses and daily activities in the old city. It led at least one cruise ship scheduled to dock yesterday in Old San Juan to reroute. No one wants to travel to an area of violence and uncertainty. Neither does instability attract investment, which is key to development.

Ricardo Rosselló's arguments to remain in office have not convinced most sectors. Faced with the crisis in the government, civil institutions leaders are called to fill the void that political leadership has left. It has valuable social capital and skills that can allow order and prudence to prevail which was proved during the peaceful process that put an end to the military use of Vieques.

Since then, no situation has so urgently required the coordinated participation of these sectors to channel the outrage caused by the actions of the high-ranking government officials.

With important vacancies in its cabinet, the government faces mistrust here and in the federal capital. Two former officials and two company executives have been charged with corruption for the embezzlement of $15.5 million in federal funds. Suspicions turned to outrage when the governor's chat with his closest collaborators revealed a face different from that of he shows in public.

The people are rightly overwhelmed. However, a reasonable solution slips away with each outbreak of violence. Observers from the Monitor's Office and international organizations in the areas of protest watch over the protection of civil liberties. It is up to us all to prevent the irrational from prevailing.

With their message of conciliation and peaceful calls, most religious leaders have expressed their feelings about the institutional crisis. Their participation in the search for solutions can channel the frustration and pain of the people into constructive practices.

Voices from the private sector also express their concerns. They know about the havoc that uncertainty causes on economic activity and development opportunities. The strength of their reason is necessary to promote dialogue on the island, and to assuage the concerns in Washington about the ability to manage federal funds transparently.

Because of their experience in mass events, unions have the expertise to negotiate and keep protests in order with defined perimeters that ensure the safety of protesters and police officers. In the meantime, the Police leadership needs to ensure that law enforcement officers respect civil rights.

Demonstrators have the freedom to gather and express themselves. They are also responsible for protecting our historical heritage.