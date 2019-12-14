The Oversight Board asked the court yesterday to permanently repeal Law 29-2019, which exempted municipalities from contributing to the "PayGo" pension system and the Vital health plan.

According to the Board, Law 29 – signed into law by former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares - is inconsistent with the Fiscal Plan, since it makes the General Fund responsible for municipal employees pensions and for every health card received by the island's medically-indigent population.

For the Board, Law 29 is a violation of PROMESA.

"It is in the best interest of the people of Puerto Rico to bring these practices to an end as soon as possible and without the costs of a drawn-out trial," Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko said in written statements.

The Board and the government have a dispute regarding the approval of Law 29 and 20 legislative resolutions that reallocated funds from previous years to purposes other than those authorized without the fiscal entity´s approval.