The Oversight Board filed the first complaints for a scheme of fraud in laboratory tests concerning the fuel oil supplied to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for the utility´s generation plants, after government´s inaction on a Senate investigation that three years ago revealed fraudulent actions in oil supply.

The Board´s Special Claims Committee (SCC) filed a complaint last night against several fuel suppliers and laboratories seeking to recover potentially billions of dollars in fraudulent payments made by PREPA.

In 2014, an investigation by El Nuevo Dia also focused on a scheme of possible falsification of laboratory results in order to charge the public corporation a fee for high-grade oil, when in fact it received a product that did not meet all the required parameters, including low sulfur levels.

According to the Special Claims Committee´s complaint, “fuel companies Trafigura and Vitol allegedly supplied PREPA with oil that did not meet the applicable contractual or regulatory specifications, but nonetheless received payment from PREPA at the price of the higher quality fuel oil.”

The complaint also alleges that suppliers were aided by the laboratories Carlos R. Méndez & Associates, Inspectorate America Corp., and Altol, who received payments for falsifying test results concerning the fuel oil supplied to PREPA.

Those payments, the SCC says, contributed to PREPA’s insolvency by increasing the cost of its operations and causing PREPA to slide deeper into debt.

The SCC is asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico for authority to recover those payments “for the benefit of PREPA’s stakeholders.

“The Oversight Board has a responsibility to recover payments that were made illegally,” said David Skeel, a member of the board’s Special Claims Committee and added that “based on the facts known, PREPA’s customers and creditors were harmed and we intend to pursue those claims vigorously.”

Popular senators Eduardo Bhatia and Aníbal José Torres, who in 2014 prompted the investigation through a special senatorial commission, said the Board's action ratifies the result of that investigation.

"This lawsuit validates such an enormous work on corruption in PREPA and private entities," Bhatia said. "People were the victims of this scheme,” he added.