The outgoing governor has the legal and moral duty to appoint a Secretary of State with the necessary skills to assume the governance in order to guarantee the island’s constitutional succession.



It is time that the political leadership shows generosity and commitment to the well-being of Puerto Rico, ensuring that the person who assumes the governance this Friday has the merits that such an important responsibility requires.

Once again, it seems they are not listening to the voice of the people demanding transparency and effective decisions. The new governor must have the necessary attributes to end the uncertainty still affecting Puerto Rico.

The person who assumes the position should reflect the people´s clear aspirations for a transparent government, with maturity to accept and settle differences harmoniously and that shows respect for the dignity of others.

During the last few weeks, thousands of citizens have expressed a mandate that meant more to Puerto Ricans than their rejection of Ricardo Rosselló's administration. The people want a deep change in governing principles, a resounding repudiation of corruption and nepotism, of contempt the vulnerable, of intrigues, prejudices, tribalism, and offenses.

The governor must have a conciliatory spirit, without signs of dubious administration practices or character, and must be able to unite, rather than divide. It must be a person skilled in administration and lead the way to overcome complex challenges, without political opportunism.

The vacant Secretary of State post places the Secretary of Justice next in the line of succession. Secretary Wanda Vázquez has expressed her reluctance to assume the governance. Appointing a Secretary of State will be Rosselló's last legacy. He should deeply consider how he wants history to remember him.

Rosselló and the legislature have the constitutional and moral obligation to ensure that this week Puerto Rico has a head of state with the attributes to lead the island.

The new governor will have to immediately fill the vacancies in public entities. The island urgently needs a leadership that can restore ties with Washington and with the Oversight Board.

However, the struggle for the control of the state has prevented the outgoing governor and the legislature from harmonizing on the island´s core issue: consolidating its leadership.

Puerto Rico has changed.

Massive and peaceful demonstrations, and as this newspaper said yesterday, left a lesson in civility for the world. It is not a matter of deciding who will protect the best interests of the island, but who will also be able to project the Puerto Rican image to the world. Puerto Ricans drew as much global attention as they found solidarity after Hurricanes Irma and María.

Once social media and the eyes of the international press tear down borders, the island needs a new leader who responds to expectations here and there.

Tourism is a leading industry. Massive, wonderful demonstrations, which show an active, cheerful and resilient Puerto Rico, will not be beaten by the most creative and expensive advertising campaign. Many people will surely want to come and meet those who peacefully offered an unprecedented expression of civility when the global vision associates the word protest with pain, separation, and blood.

The next governor must be a coherent leader with the best attributes of an island that has already demonstrated that nothing here will ever be the same.

The cry of our youth “Yo no me dejo” which translates to “I won´t be messed with” should not be taken lightly. From one day to the next, that cry left traditional politics –with its compromises and privileges- behind.