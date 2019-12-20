Next year will bring general elections to the U.S. and President Donald Trump´s historic impeachment, a process that we hope will strictly follow the constitutionally designed system to protect the nation's democratic foundations.

This historic moment should focus on the scrutiny of the conduct of the country's most important elected official, who stands before the world as a model of democracy.

It is precisely President Donald Trump's impeachment process that must abide by the constitutional and democratic requirements, given the office's high level of responsibilities and the ethical values it entails.

The nation is turning an important page in history while also evaluating the role of each official involved in the impeachment trial. Strengthening people's trust in their institutions and relationships with other nations will depend on the integrity of the process.

This week, a majority of the House members voted to put on track Trump´s impeachment the process that could remove him from office. Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstructing the congressional investigation into his alleged actions.

The House passed 230-197 the first article charging the President with abusing his power as President by asking Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former vice president Joe Biden. While the second article, charging him with obstructing Congress by urging witnesses not to participate in the impeachment inquiry, passed 229 to 198.

We hope the process in the Senate after the House vote will lead to the protection of the essential principles of democracy and the ethical values that the ruling class must hold. The House vote resulted in the impeachment of the President of the United States. This way, Trump becomes the 3rd president in U.S. history to be impeached. Only twice has Congress previously impeached a president: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

On August 9, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote on impeachment in the Watergate scandal.

Today, the tension associated with Trump's alleged actions regarding foreign intervention in U.S. politics and the use of presidential power for his own electoral benefit undermines the image of U.S. electoral democracy. They also undermine the stability that allows for transparent and accountability processes in the Executive Branch, among other government institutions.

Meanwhile, political struggles between Republicans and Democrats should not give way to partisan considerations during the president's impeachment trial. U.S. government institutions have the responsibility to rigorously address serious questions about the transparency of the presidency. The conflict reflects conditions of extreme polarization in the country, which jeopardizes the administration of relevant public policy and governance matters.

Likewise, confrontations could harm international relations and the image of the President as the U.S. main ambassador. It is important that the world continues to appreciate the nation´s high standards of governance and accountability.