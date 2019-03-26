The fact that special counsel Robert Mueller found there was no evidence that President Donald Trump had conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 elections, brings a lesson on the importance of ensuring transparency, stability and continuity of democratic institutions.

Democratic principles call to respect Mueller's findings for the benefit of the people and the institutions that represent them. They should continue their work within the legal and constitutional framework.

Despite political opinions on U.S. President Donald Trump, the truth is that Mueller's investigation found no evidence that the President had conspired to with Russia to win power in 2016.

Undoubtedly, the political, moral and economic repercussions of an opposite outcome would have placed the United States at a difficult –internal and global- crossroads.

Such an investigation raises tensions among American citizens -both Democrats or Republicans- and suspicions in the international community, that do not help a global power has other great challenges ahead. The investigation has somehow postponed those challenges. The process has been long, scattered by threats and reproaches, but it seems that special counsel Mueller's professional rigor remained intact. In the meantime, people close to Trump were convicted of crimes as a result of the investigation, but those crimes were not related with colluding with Russia.

It's been long periods of tension, with a dark cloud hanging over a presidential candidate for allegedly conspiring with a hostile country like Russia to win the 2016 elections, the first time in the history of the United States. It had to be determined whether Trump had won because Russia was behind hacking aimed at damaging Democratic contender Hillary Clinton.

Even after the report was delivered to Congress in a summary by Attorney General William Barr last Sunday, many sectors, particularly Democrats were reluctant and asked to make the whole document public.

It is a wise request due to the extent of the scandal that has been shaking the political debate in the United States, and to the urgency to dispel any doubt.

We agree with those who say that there are still aspects that need to be clarified. Specifically, questions on obstruction of justice. There is a very fine line between the expression and actions of a president, and what can then be interpreted as a strategy for the truth not come out., Mueller said that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

President Trump rushed to publish one of his famous tweets, pointing out that he was completely exonerated. It is true that the darkest cloud, the most feared one, was lifted over by Mueller's investigation. But there are still loose ends that must be revealed for the benefit of all Americans, not just for the Department of Justice or Congress.

Beyond justice, the personal tenacity of the team led by special counsel Mueller and the press that kept the issue on agenda.