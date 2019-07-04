One day after the First Circuit Court of Appeals extended the stay that has allowed the Oversight Board to continue operating, the fiscal entity filed a complaint to invalidate the law that exempts municipalities from contributing to the PayGo retirement system and the Health Reform.

Similarly, based on an alleged pattern of non-compliance, the Board asked Judge Laura Taylor Swain to declare the government has failed to comply with PROMESA Section 204 and that Joint Resolutions and Law 29 fail to comply with PROMESA Section 204 and therefore are unenforceable and that the governor has to justify the approval of a number of budget items.

“Congress enacted PROMESA, created the Oversight Board, and required its review of new laws to ensure that the Commonwealth does not adopt the kind of irresponsible policies that resulted in Puerto Rico’s unprecedented fiscal crisis, which includes among other things, a pension system that is “essentially zero percent funded,” reads lawsuit 393 filed before Title III federal court.

This is the second time the Board and Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares meet in court regarding budget issues, ligations paid by the island's taxpayers.

Last year, it was Rosselló Nevares who sued the Board and lost the battle when judge Swain ruled that the fiscal entity has the last say regarding fiscal plans and budget.

Although some procedural matters are still pending in the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals, the judge's ruling remains in effect.

However, this is the first time that the Board goes to court to invalidate a law adopted by the government, as well as more than twenty joint resolutions that reappropriate unbudgeted funds.

“We will see each other in court,” Rosselló Nevares said in an evening program on WKAQ radio after learning of the lawsuit.

Hours earlier at a press conference, the governor had said that he intended to implement Law 29, 2019. The statute was approved on May 17, when the Rosselló decided that, due the precarious financial situation of the municipalities, the most appropriate measure was to exempt them from contributions to the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) and to the pension system known as “PayGo.

The Controversy

Two years ago, it was Rosselló Nevares himself who promoted Law 106, which established a new defined contribution plan. This was to ensure that the government paid the pensions in case of insolvency in the Retirement Systems Administration (ASR, Spanish acronym). Law 106, 2017 established that each agency, public corporation and municipalities would contribute a share corresponding to the number of retired employees in those entities.

Rosselló Nevares said yesterday that after signing Law 29, “the Board has not certified” that the statute does not comply with the fiscal plan and made similar statements regarding the Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM), an agency that also appears as an entity covered by the Board and that yesterday anticipated that it will not comply with the federal entity's guidelines.

“It is the rule of law right now, and we continue with the commitment to implement it (Law 29),” he said and added that the government's commitment is to comply with the law.

However, the Board's lawsuit included exhibits with the letters that for months the entity´s executive director Natalie Jaresko sent the governor requesting certifications on the fiscal impact of dozens of laws and joint resolutions.

The Board even included the letter sent to Rosselló Nevares minutes before he signed Law 29 describing the governor that they have been patient in repeatedly reminding him of his obligations and violations of PROMESA Section 203.

“Law 29 is significantly inconsistent with the Fiscal Plan and is precisely the type of unfunded mandate that caused the fiscal crisis in Puerto Rico in the first place,” says the Board in its complaint.

In the line of fire

The litigation between the parties involves, depending on each party's estimates, a blow to the General Fund that could range from $285 million to $400 million and reach up to $1.7 billion through fiscal year 2024.

Similarly, the Board's request to invalidate joint resolutions reallocating funds to municipal projects involves another $4.7 million. This is a controversy that affects the 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico.

Although the government initially claimed that the Board has no authority over municipalities, or the Municipal Improvement Fund, which is the item that would be affected if joint resolutions are invalidated, that picture changed just two months ago. This was when the federal entity opted to extend its control to that area during its last public meeting.

Yesterday, the Government representative before the Board, Christian Sobrino Vega, said that they would examine the Board's complaint and answer it in court.

While the Board was filing the lawsuit, it also warned the government separately that it had objections to Joint Resolution 513, which seeks to separate about $1.4 billion for employees under the retirement savings plan, known as System 2000.

Sobrino Vega said that the exercise of legislative powers, through the approval of bills, is a hallmark of the democratic-republican form of government and “we oppose the (Board) distorting it.”