WASHINGTON.- Yesterday, the White House said that governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares requested a meeting with President Donald Trump more than a month ago. The governor wants to ask Trump if the obstacles and slow release of disaster relief funds after Hurricane María respond to his instructions.

A White House official told El Nuevo Día that although the meeting was not held, the request was not declined.

The official added that Rosselló Nevares will attend the White House formal dinner this evening and the working session that will be held tomorrow during the

National Governors Association Winter Meeting. "The White House and the president have not refused to meet with the governor. We continue to have ongoing discussions with the governor about recovery efforts," he said.

An email requesting a meeting with Trump was sent on January 17, just minutes before Rosselló expressed –on Facebook- concerns over reports alleging that the U.S. President wanted to divert disaster relief funds to finance the U.S.-México border wall.

The White House initial response was to arrange a meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Brock Long. Carlos Mercader, Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) Executive Director, who sent the email requesting the meeting, said that they also asked for a meeting with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

The official said that when the governor was in Washington early in February, the White House arranged meetings with HUD Secretary and FEMA Administrator, two federal agencies that are crucial to the island´s recovery and that those meetings were very productive.

Trump questioned a $295 million package in Medicaid funds for the island, he also accused Puerto Rican officials of corruption and said that the island´s leaders wanted to the federal government to do everything for them after the emergency caused by Hurricane María. He got into Twitter fights with San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz; he denied the number of deaths related to the cyclone and rejected statehood.

And, in November when reports alleged that he intended to stop disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico, he raised his concerns over the Puerto Rican government using relief funds to pay off debt obligations.

This weekend, Rosselló Nevares expressed his concerns over the mere idea that diverting disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico was discussed and described it as very disturbing.

So he said he intends to use tomorrow´s working session at the White House to ask Trump -either in a face-to-face opportunity or in a conversation with other colleagues- to clarify if the has intended to stop or cut funds for Puerto Rico.

“If the answer is no,then I will ask him to demonstrate why his orders are not considered. If the answer is yes, then we will fight his position,” said Rosselló Nevares.

In the email to White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Douglas Hoelscher on January 17, Mercader said that the governor also was also seeking to talk about the declaration rejecting $600 million in nutrition assistance additional funds for Puerto Rico, among others.

Trump and Rosselló Nevares met on the island on October 3, 2017, two weeks after Hurricane María hit the island. A month after María caused about 3,000 deaths and left damage for more than $100 billion, Trump received Rosselló Nevares in the Oval Office.