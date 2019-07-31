Faced with multiple public criticism, Triple-S Management Corp. (Triple-S Health mother company) asked an external firm to examine the company´s participation in the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) Request for Proposal Process (RFP) for the Vital plan, in which it was selected along with four other insurers.

El Nuevo Día knew that Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is the firm hired to evaluate the Triple-S Health's participation in the Vital plan.

In a statement to the market, Puerto Rico's main insurer confirmed yesterday that between June 1, 2017 and September 26, 2018, it hired the services of Wolf Popper PSC, the firm where lobbyist Elías Sánchez-Sifonte, also Gov. Ricardo Rosselló-Nevares´s former campaign director, worked.

In announcing the external investigation, Triple-S indicated that "Wolf Popper provided legal advice on public policy and government matters to Triple-S, including PRHIA-related issues".

In the statement, the initials of the New York firm "LLP” were included, but yesterday afternoon the insurer corrected the report before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to indicate that it received such advice from the firm in Puerto Rico which is Wolf Popper PSC.

Vilma Peña, a partner of the Puerto Rico subsidiary, stated that the advice provided to Triple-S did not include "issues or advice" related to Mi Salud/Vital Plan.

Peña also indicated that Sánchez-Sifonte "is neither a member nor an employee of Wolf Popper, PSC”.

She added that as an independent contractor, (Sánchez-Sifonte) was an attorney in some litigations. “He does not handle government matters for our clients and does not lobby for Wolf Popper, PSC or their clients," noted Peña.

The lawyer did not specify how long the contractual relationship with Sánchez-Sifonte was or whether the contract was made directly with him or with any other firm company where the lawyer were the owner, employee or partner.

Triple-S is in the eye of controversy as federal authorities are investigating the selection process of Vital insurers where BDO Puerto Rico subcontractor Alberto Velázquez Piñol, now facing federal charges, played a decisive role, despite not having a relationship with PRHIA.

Triple-S and the four other insurers selected for Vital, First Medical, MMM Multihealth, Molina Healthcare, and Mennonite Health Plan accepted before the House of Representatives Health Commission that the executive intervened in the Vital process, a program mostly financed with federal funds. Federal contracting prohibits the use or hiring of subcontractors to do business with other entities