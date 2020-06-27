Washington, D.C. - The U.S.House passed yesterday a resolution recognizing Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as a national memorial to honor the 49 victims of the June 12, 2016 shooting.

Puerto Rican Democratic Representative Darren Soto (Florida), who authored the bill said the measure, unanimously approved, honors "the victims, the survivors (53) and the first responders."

23 of the 49 victims of the shooting were Puerto Ricans.

"Today, we remind the world that hate will never defeat love, grief can turn into strength and that a place of loss can become a sanctuary of healing," Soto said.

Democrat Congresswomen Stephanie Murphy and Val Demings, also representatives for Florida co-sponsored Soto´s bill.

Republican Tom McClintock (California), who called the Pulse shooting the largest "terrorist attack" in the United States since Sept. 11, 2001, also supported the bill.

According to McClintock, the author described himself as a soldier of Islam.

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen, carrying an assault rifle - an automatic pistol – attacked the nightclub during a Latino night. Mateen was killed by the police.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Pulse "was a monument to joy," meant to celebrate diversity.

"We will continue to grieve for those we lost and assist the survivors," said Congresswoman Demings, who represents the district where the Pulse nightclub was.

Murphy presided over the session during the debate on that measure.

The U.S. House passed the resolution on the fifth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision recognizing same-sex marriage.