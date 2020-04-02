WASHINGTON – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top infectious-diseases expert and member of the U.S. coronavirus task force, warned yesterday that it will take a dramatic drop in positive cases to relax the social distancing guidelines that keep the overwhelming majority of Americans at home most of the time.

“I think if we get to the part of the curve that goes down to essentially no new cases no deaths at a period of time I think that it makes sense that you are going to have to relax social distancing. The one thing we hopefully would have in place and I believe we will have in place is a much more robust system to be able to identify someone who was infected, isolate them and then do contact tracing,” said Dr. Fauci at yesterday´s coronavirus briefing at the White House.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained that the key to holding massive events this summer is "if you have a really good program of containment, that prevents you from ever having to get into mitigation. We're in mitigation right now, that's what this social and physical distancing is."

“The ultimate solution to a virus that might keep coming back would be a vaccine," he added, which may take “a year, year and a half.”

Fauci also said that he was on a World Health Organization conference call with other world health officials who "came to the agreement that we may have cycling with another season" but said the world will be "much better prepared" and "will likely have interventions."

The White House coronavirus task force projected the COVID-19 crisis could cause 100,000 to 200,000 deaths in the U.S.

Since they project the peak is over the next two weeks, last weekend President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines until April 30.

More than 90 percent of Americans are under orders to stay home most of the time, due to a virus that has claimed the lives of at least 4,800 people and more than 213,000 infections confirmed. For the second day in a row, the total number of deaths in 24 hours exceeded 850.

Florida: statewide stay-home order

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finally announced Wednesday, under strong criticism, that he would sign an executive order limiting all activity in Florida.

The order in Florida, where more than one million Puerto Ricans live, is effective at 12:01 a.m. on April 3 and expires on April 30. The order excludes activities such as religious services in churches, synagogues, and places of worship.

DeSantis announced the order after Florida recorded 87 deaths and 7,000 infections.

Shortage of protective equipment

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials told The Washington Post that the federal government's stockpile of protective equipment for health care workers - such as masks and gloves - was running low.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said they had about 10,000 ventilators in reserve.

At Jacobi Medical Center in New York's Bronx County, health care workers told the New York Daily News that they felt they were on a "suicide mission" in the face of a shortage of protective equipment.

“We are starting to see our own fall sick. Who’s going to replace us?,” said Kelley Cabrera who works at Jacobi, a hospital in an area with a high Puerto Rican population.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said this week that the lack of ventilators led every state to compete with each other and “then the federal government and FEMA comes in and competes with the rest of it.”

Cuomo asked that “the federal government — FEMA — should’ve been the purchasing agent, buying everything and then allocating it by need to the states.”

“Light at the end of the tunnel”

President Donald Trump said the task force advising him projects the peak in the US will come over the next two weeks of April. Vice President Michael Pence said the worst of the coronavirus could be over by early June.

“I never want to minimize the loss. I just want to make sure people know there is light at the end of the tunnel, said Pence in an interview with CNN in which he denied that Trump had downplayed the coronavirus threat.

Although White House projections indicate the peak will come over the next two weeks, governor Cuomo said Wednesday that in New York, the epicenter of the emergency, they expect the apex of the curve by the end of April.

According to Cuomo, the death toll in New York, with already 84,000 cases and almost 2,000 deaths, could reach 16,000.

He said New York will need between 75,000 and 110,000 hospital beds for COVID patients and between 25,000 and 37,000 ventilators, the amount depends on people strictly following social distancing guidelines or not.