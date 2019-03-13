The United States pulled all remaining American diplomats from Venezuela, clearly rejecting the Maduro regime that has plunged Venezuelans into a desperate humanitarian crisis aggravated by the energy collapse.



The international community has to remain firm in rejecting the lack of civil liberties in Venezuela, whose people are victims of the regime´s insensibility and repression.

Despite these serious circumstances, the withdrawal of American diplomats from Venezuela should not close the door to a dialogue leading to a democratic exit from Venezuelan suffering. Isolation is the worst route that Venezuela can take, with its people bearing the brunt of such decisions.

Breaking diplomatic relations with the US has a significant impact on the Venezuelan economy.

The illegitimacy of the government of the regime has led to sanctions against Venezuela´s PDVSA –state-owned oil company and it´s greatest source of income-. Last January, the U.S. Treasury Department blocked about $70 billion PDVSA had in American banks that will no longer flow in the Venezuelan economy.

Reducing $11 billion in Venezuelan exports next year represents another impact, which effects grow with the warning to financial institutions about doing business with PDVSA.

On Tuesday, Maduro´s government announced that conversations with the U.S. aimed at exploring the possibility of establishing interest section offices in both countries –while their embassies were closed- had come to an end.

This critical scenario closes the door to ongoing commercial transactions between both countries.

Maduro also broke diplomatic relations with Colombia, a neighboring country that has received more than a million Venezuelans fleeing from tyranny and poverty. Different countries have been trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Venezuela through the Colombia-Venezuela border.

But the Venezuelan army has not allowed food, medicine and other essential items through the border.

The critical social situation, as result of the lack of liberties and poverty has become even more devastating with the blackout that keeps the country paralyzed since last week, forcing to close schools and stop operations. There are many areas that still lack power in Venezuela after a week, which demonstrates not only the damage to the energy system but the lack of competence to serve the people and provide essential services.

Blackout has led to a water crisis that is affecting the population. Maduro regime responded with an investigation into opposition leader Juan Guaidó for allege sabotage of power grid. These will only result in more protests against Maduro.

The role of the international community becomes essential before the Venezuelan government´s incapacity, before poverty and shortages and before an increasing social unrest. More than 50 countries have already recognized Guaidó as interim president. These nations, along with the Organization of American States and the European Union have decided not to endorse Maduro´s second term, which started in January after contested elections.

The international community must press against the Chavista regime that is illegally clinging onto power