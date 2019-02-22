Juan Maldonado’s resignation to the Puerto Rico Maritime Transportation Authority (ATM, Spanish acronym) cannot raise the false hope that, just with a change of director in the agency, Culebra and Vieques´persistent and deep transportation problems will be solved.

This opportunity calls to insist on the fact that transportation problems to the island municipalities require more attention than a change of directors, particularly considering that the new ATM head, Mara Pérez Torres, has no experience in the field and had to contract another person to help her lead the agency.

Viequenses and Culebrenses have been long marginalized. There have been complaints about the poor transportation system for far too long. It was even reported recently that supermarkets in Vieques are almost empty since interruptions in the service are affecting the delivery of supplies.

Recently they changed the route from Fajardo to Ceiba, which is something that Viequenses had requested for years, but the change was implemented without any transition and they were suddenly pulled out of Fajardo, their main contact on the big island. In addition, there was no terminal and it is still not ready for people to use it. It gets flooded and becomes a swamp when it rains. The way from the terminal to the ferry is rocky and people have to walk very carefully. Recently, an elderly woman suffered serious injuries after she fell at the terminal.

We have said it before and we repeat it: we consider it unbelievable that something so simple, such as maritime transportation of people and goods within the same jurisdiction have never been successfully achieved in Puerto Rico. All these setbacks point to an attitude of indolence and even contempt for Vieques and Culebra, which is inexplicable and no longer tolerable.

Maldonado´s resignation should not be a reason to stop the investigation into the incident that caused it. On Wednesday, Maldonado left his position abruptly, days after it was revealed that he authorized the use of one of the Ceiba-Vieques ferries to transport two trucks carrying materials for a wedding on the island municipality, further complicating the already difficult access to Vieques and kept some residents waiting for transportation for hours.

Besides, by charging for the transportation of those trucks, Maldonado took the ATM to a commercial activity for which the agency does not have permits. This proves that this action, which led to his resignation, was against proper public administration.

Puerto Rico House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez, said that he would summon him. Juan Dalmau introduced a resolution in the Senate requesting an investigation into the affair. And U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said the agency is investigating the use of the port of Mosquitos in Vieques for a commercialactivity that is not authorized for the ATM.

It is important, and the island should be alert, that these investigations are thoroughly conducted and without delay. If there is evidence of any illegal action, then those responsible should face the full force of law.