The free exercise of religion without restriction or coercion is clearly protected by the Puerto Rico and the U.S. constitutions. Multiple federal and local statutes and a variety of interpretive jurisprudence expand that fundamental right.

Such guarantees have even been recognized in House Bill 2069, which proposed to set out guidelines for the protection of religious freedom to allow public employees to refuse to provide services to citizens if they believe that clashes with their religious beliefs.

The bill was withdrawn Thursday following widespread condemnation. It has unquestionably been an unnecessary proposal with potential adverse effects. Let's see why.

Firstly, as the bill states, the Puerto Rico Supreme Court explained that religious freedom is a fundamental right recognized by our Constitution. In Section 3, Article II, the Constitution guarantees religious practices at the individual or collective level. Similarly, the federal Religious Restoration Act, amended in 2000, extends the protections of religious freedom to Puerto Rico. It forbids the government from restricting an individual's religious practices.

Constitutional and legal protections are clear. The proposal was redundant.

Second, in seeking to establish guidelines on fundamental rights throughout the government, the legislature attempted to disrupt the constitutional separation of powers, which is the cornerstone of our democracy. It is up to the judicial branch to determine the constitutional nature of the statutes.

Third, reasonable accommodation on religion basis is already provided in the Labor Reform Act that guarantees the right of workers to protect their religious beliefs and practices in the workplace, and in Act 33-2017 that created church schools. The reasonableness of each claim must be pondered on its merits to ensure that services are not affected.

Therefore, it is important to highlight that working in the public service is not a right, it is a privilege. And accepting it is optional. The bill was detrimental because it allowed a public employee, paid out of taxpayers' pockets, hired to serve all the community, to be excused from that duty. Rejecting government service on religious grounds exposes constituents to delays in receiving services, or it may discourage them from requesting what they need and what they are entitled to.

Fifth, the bill proposed provisions that created uncertainty and would open the door to questionable government practices. For example, it stated that the government cannot question the reasonableness of a religious belief, even though it could be used by an employee as a subterfuge to violate applicable workplace rules. Instead, it opened a window that left certain religious practices unprotected. These exceptions could have been used to judge religions and favor some over others. Who and how would determine the reasonableness of a religious belief?

Reason prevailed as this bill and the so-called conversion therapies bill were withdrawn. But introducing this bill, for the second time, attempted against the integrity of the public service and against the advances achieved in the recognition and respect of rights. This unnecessary debate has exposed Puerto Rico as a retrograde country on an international level.

Thirty-four lawmakers approved the bill, with no evidence to explain the existence of a problem. They used the public platform to go back on rights, exposing historically discriminated groups, such as the LGBT+ community, to further marginalization. Their action threatened to expand intolerance, in an island already badly hurt by partisan tribalism, intoxicated by machismo, and with latent or evident signs of racism and xenophobia.