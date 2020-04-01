Puerto Rico has begun a critical period in its fight to stop the spread of the virus that has already taken thousands of lives worldwide and whose lethal effect is also impacting our island.

The executive order in effect from today through April 12 establishes even stricter regulations for the entire population to intensify protection measures against COVID-19. It also seeks to facilitate additional essential services to citizens.

To protect our families and our island, we must respect these new provisions.

This order comes from recommendations by the medical Task Force coordinating, along with the government, the response to the threat of the new strain of coronavirus. Given the projected exponential increase in cases that we are facing this week, it is essential that citizens remain in isolation and strictly comply with other prevention measures.

The executive order extends the curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. It regulates vehicle traffic according to the final number of the car's license plate, which can only be used to buy food or medicine, go to medical appointments, make bank arrangements or refuel vehicles. Citizens who fail to comply with the order face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

It will be essential that citizens cooperate with the prevention effort, avoiding legal complications. In this critical phase of the spread of the virus on the island, all segments of the population must remain safe so we can all together defeat this lethal threat that does not discriminate by age or gender.

People over 62 represent 21.8 percent of our population, some of them may suffer from health conditions that would make them more vulnerable if they were to contract the virus. However, new scientific information, with data on infected patients in Asia, Europe, the United States, and Puerto Rico, reflects that children and young adults have died from the harmful effects of COVID-19.

In the absence of a vaccine or other proven treatment, social distancing, maximum prevention, and health response are practical alternatives to prevent the spread and to prevent the health system from collapsing.

Without a doubt, the projected increase in the spread of the virus in Puerto Rico would be a strong test for the local health system. This requires an increase in essential supplies and protective equipment for health professionals and support personnel. And this must include drugs, ventilators, and spaces suitable to manage the cases.

This critical stage calls to follow documented expert observations and recommendations about case tracking protocols. This helps achieve more accurate projections of the curve and allows to adjust health responses by region.

Special efforts to support health workers in hospitals, guaranteeing periods of rest and safety, while reinforcing such personnel with other specialized professionals will also be necessary.

Efficiency in health care efforts requires greater government transparency and unwavering attention for the proper use of resources to fight the pandemic.

Health authorities have a responsibility to report on the daily impact of COVID-19 on the island to avoid inappropriate citizen reactions generated by uncertainty.