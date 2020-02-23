Washington - Carmen Yulín Cruz is with Bernie Sanders. Pedro Pierluisi with Michael Bloomberg while Alejandro García Padilla and Zoé Laboy support Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Jenniffer González, after turning her back on him in 2016, now embraces President Donald Trump reelection.

There is no direct link between presidential candidates and the New Progressive (PNP) and Popular Democratic (PPD) parties, traditionally close to these primaries.

However, and although we haven´t seen a battle similar to that between the PNP and the PPD in 1988 and 1995 for the presidency of the local Democratic party, the U.S. presidential primaries have their local twist. Several of Puerto Rico's top elected officials and political figures have already sided with leading presidential candidates.

For example, Sanders' 2020 candidacy for the White House has prompted Cruz, the mayor of San Juan and Popular Democratic Party candidate for governor, to register as a U.S. Democratic Party affiliate, to vote for her ally in the Democratic presidential primary in Puerto Rico, scheduled for March 29.

Just one year ago, Sanders named Cruz - who became President Donald Trump's nemesis in Puerto Rico for her complaints about the federal government's slow and inefficient response to Hurricane María - as one of the co-chairs of his electoral committee, which does not imply any association with the campaign daily routine. The mayor was already part of the Sanders Institute.

When Sanders included her in his campaign, Cruz was asked if she was already a Democrat, but she simply said she was part of the Vermont senator´s campaign.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día last Thursday, Cruz said she will join the U.S. Democratic party to vote for her candidate, however, she believes there should not be primaries on the island if Puerto Rico reaches the free-association status that she advocates for.

Cruz stressed that she will only be one of Sanders' spokespersons in Puerto Rico since the campaign brings together people of all ideologies, parties, and tendencies. "We don't want this to become Carmen Yulin Cruz's campaign. It is Bernie Sanders' campaign," said the San Juan mayor.

Cruz noted that the pro-Sanders movement in Puerto Rico integrates many politically independent people who are not necessarily widely known, as the list of those who aspire to be his delegates in the Democratic presidential convention next July shows. "Of all the presidential candidates, Bernie's campaign was the only one that submitted all the candidates for delegates to the Democratic convention," the mayor said.

Citizen's Victory Movement (CVM) candidate for representative Nestor Duprey is also planning to join Sanders' campaign, as he did in 2016. "It seems to me that Bernie Sanders is a consistent voice in defense of the interests of Puerto Rico," Duprey said, noting, like Cruz, his voice against the Board overseeing the island´s public financial decisions and also against Donald Trump's "discrimination" toward the island, and his support for "a true process of free determination," among other things.

The other two PPD pre-gubernatorial candidates - Senator Eduardo Bhatia and Isabela Mayor Charlie Delgado Altieri - have not announced their support for any of the other Democratic presidential candidates. Bhatia was earlier with Senator Kamala Harris (California), who has left the race.

Pierluisi, a PNP candidate for governor, former Resident Commissioner in Washington and affiliated to the Democrats, is the island´s most visible voice supporting Michael Bloomberg, who after advocating for statehood as an alternative status seeks to motivate PNP voters to go to the polls.

"Michael Bloomberg has thrown himself in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico and is having great support in the pro-statehood ranks," Pierluisi said, confident that the former mayor will prevail among PNP supporters.

Bloomberg has relied on his nearly $60 billion fortune, to promote his candidacy, but despite having invested some $400 million in advertising, in his first televised debate he has just been hard hit about harassment complaints in his company and about the "stop-and-frisk" program that focused on discrimination against minorities.

Pierluisi pointed out that strong attacks on his presidential candidate reflect the fact that his Democratic opponents "see him as a formidable candidate."

PNP and Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz indicated that the party determined it will "only support" pro-statehood candidates. In announcing his support for Bloomberg, Pierluisi had indicated that "statehood supporters should only support candidates with that commitment."

Former Governor Carlos Romero Barceló, San Juan Senator and candidate for San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, and Canóvanas Mayor Lorna Soto, among others also support Bloomberg.

Pierluisi's local opponent, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, supports the Republican party and has not ruled out campaigning for President Donald Trump, who has given an absolute "no" to the idea of making Puerto Rico the 51st state.

But so far, neither the governor nor Rivera Schatz or House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez has officially joined Trump's re-election campaign.

So far, Trump has no rival in Puerto Rico primaries, so the Republican leadership on the island, headed by Commissioner González, plans to call a caucus in late May to embrace the candidacy of the current President.

Trump's supporters

In Puerto Rico,both Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González -who in 2016 said Trump did not represent her- and the President of the Board overseeing the island's public finances, José Carrion III, are the official faces of the President of the United States.

González and Carrión, a collector and contributor to U.S. Republican politicians, were at the Miami-launch of the "Latinos for Trump" initiative last June.

However, entrepreneur John Regis - who was Trump's liaison in 2016 when González and the Republican leadership left with Republican Senator Marco Rubio - has been the most consistent supporter of the U.S. President. Regis is one of only eight contributors to Trump's election committee this election cycle, however, he has only donated $60.

"I am with him 100 percent," said Regis, who hopes to have a pro-Trump committee for this election campaign soon.

Biden

Former Vice president Biden has the support of PPD former governor Alejandro García Padilla, former PNP Senator Zoé Laboy, PPD Representative Rafael "Tatito" Hernández as well as PNP Senator Carmelo Ríos, among others.

"Biden has respected Puerto Rico's right to a democratic exercise of self-determination," said Representative Hernández. The PPD minority leader in the local House believes that Bloomberg's support for statehood has moved other PPD members away from supporting his candidacy.

Former Senator Roberto Prats and former Resident Commissioner candidate José Alfredo Hernández Mayoral have also joined Biden's campaign. Hernández Mayoral donated $1,000 to Biden's campaign. Prats has contributed $825.

Warren

Senator and PPD candidate for Mayor of San Juan, Rossana López recently joined Senator Elizabeth Warren´s (Massachusetts) campaign.

López - in making the announcement - highlighted Warren's commitment to helping the island's out of the fiscal and public debt crisis.

Lopez said that in the past, she has rejected holding presidential primaries in Puerto Rico, but considers that "given the serious damage that this PNP administration of Rosselló-Vazquez has caused to the good name of Puerto Rico in Washington, I felt obliged to re-evaluate the situation."

Buttigieg

The other candidate with well-known supporters on the island is former South Bend (Indiana) Mayor Peter Buttigieg, who has the support of former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Armando Valdés and his wife.

Former PPD Representative Jorge Colberg Toro was asked to join Buttigieg's campaign, but considering there are no concrete proposals, he declined to join the committee. The same happened with Biden.

Colberg Toro thinks Senator Sanders can win in Puerto Rico and become the Democratic presidential candidate.