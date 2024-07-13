Television in Puerto Rico had its beginnings 70 years ago, in 1954, with the creation of WKAQ-TV, Telemundo, channel 2, and WAPA-TV, channel 4. This event, as well as cinema and radio -which had arrived in the country in the 1910s and 1920s, respectively- were milestones for the dissemination of information and contributed to the creation of a mass culture.