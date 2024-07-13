Opinión
prima:70 years of information and entertainment through the boricua screen

We review some of the significant milestones in the history of local television, from variety and comedy shows to telenovelas

July 13, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Journalist Luz Nereida Veléz, left, has been part of 54 of the 70 years of television in Puerto Rico. (Archivo Histórico El Nuevo Día)
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
By Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidajomar.rivera@gfrmedia.com
This installment is part of a series of special reports commemorating 70 years of Puerto Rican television, highlighting its rich history, from its pioneers to the iconic telenovelas, game shows and comedy programs that have marked generations.

Television in Puerto Rico had its beginnings 70 years ago, in 1954, with the creation of WKAQ-TV, Telemundo, channel 2, and WAPA-TV, channel 4. This event, as well as cinema and radio -which had arrived in the country in the 1910s and 1920s, respectively- were milestones for the dissemination of information and contributed to the creation of a mass culture.

Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
