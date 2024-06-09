Anyone walking or passing by Cervantes Street, in Condado, in front of the AFDA Fraternity and in the direction of the beach will come across a huge white sculpture, made in the trunk of what was once a spectacular tree and whose leaves shaded practically the entire street, and which did not survive the strong winds of Hurricane Maria in 2017. For those who do not know, this work carved in wood is named “Eagle” and was created by Polish sculptor Bolek Ryzinski.

Lee este artículo en español.

A multifaceted businessman with a long career in construction and architectural development in the United States, Ryzinski carries with him a passion for art that has led him to explore new forms of expression, far from traditional conventions.

Since 2021, the artist has lived on the island and, at the end of that year, he began his foray into the world of public sculpture on the island, when he created his first work on the grounds of Central Park. Inspired by the nature that surrounds him, Ryzinski used a mahogany tree as a canvas for his art, which he molded with an electric saw. With a clear vision and a deep respect for the tree’s history, he transformed the wood into a work that captivated the community.

The sculpture “Eagle”, by artist Bolek Ryzinski, is located on Cervantes Street, in front of the AFDA Fraternity, in Condado. (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)

The County’s “Eagle

“Eagle,” his most recent piece, is a testament to the transformative power of art. Carved from a local tree known as Tia Maria, the sculpture represents hope and upliftment. Through meticulous cuts and layers of paint, Ryzinski managed to convey a sense of serenity and beauty that resonates with those who gaze upon it.

“When I would walk from my apartment to the beach, almost daily, I would pass this log and quickly the imagination would begin to flow through my head. With the help of the AFDA Fraternity, who held the space for me and gave me the electricity, I started in November 2023 on this project,” detailed Ryzinski, who holds a master’s degree in Architecture from Szczecin Polytechnic University in Poland. “In total, it took me three months to finish the work, including some 2,000 cuts with an electric saw and spray painting. The tree and the ocean next to it were my inspiration in itself. However, when I was halfway through the work, I realized that this was going to represent hope for all the neighbors, so I decided to baptize them as ‘Eagle’”.

It is worth mentioning that this work was financed by the artist as a gift to the community. “I do it this way, because art is my passion. Besides, I want this to be public and I don’t want anyone to tell me what to do, so I prefer not to be paid for this kind of work. Otherwise, I compromise my art,” he added.

Polish artist Bolek Ryzinski has been living in Puerto Rico since 2021. (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)

Ryzinski worked as a designer in the New York office of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill Architects from 1980 to 1983. In 1984 he started his own architectural practice. His firm completed over 100 residential and commercial architectural projects in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area. Since 2021 he has been working on the island. On the other hand, his artistic work includes painting, sculpture and photography in the United States, Puerto Rico and Poland.

Something that is very important to the artist is the creation of works that look good, but that are also appreciated and enjoyed by the community as a whole. “When I finished the work I could feel the happiness of the neighbors and everyone who saw it, as they were happy to see that the tree was going to remain there, otherwise, for many of these people grew up seeing it in that place,” explained the Polish-born artist. “San Juan, my adopted city, has many public sculptures, but many of them are offensive to the eye and need a lot of maintenance, so they are expensive. So I try to make my works a little softer and give the public a new perspective so they can appreciate what they have.”

El artista Bolek Ryzinski fue el encargado de una obra tallada en caobo realizada en los predios del Parque Central en San Juan. (Suministrada)

The artist Bolek Ryzinski was in charge of a carved work in mahogany on the grounds of the Central Park in San Juan.

Mahogany Foundation

On April 18, 2024, the unveiling of the sculpture “Eagle” took place at the AFDA Club, where the evening was used to hold a silent auction of exclusive pieces created by the Polish artist with pieces of wood that came out of the cuts made to the mahogany tree near the Central Park, as well as the work “Eagle”.

The funds raised during this auction went directly to the Caoba Foundation, created by Ryzinski and whose purpose is to help low-income students to continue their studies in art, providing them with opportunities and resources to develop their talent and achieve their educational goals.

Despite the short time he has been living on the island, this artist indicated that, if everything stays on track, he will remain here for a long time. “I love Puerto Rico and this is going to be my home for the rest of my life. Above all, because it is a beautiful island, it has incredible beauty, but above all, I like its people, as they are kind, calm and like to have fun,” mentioned Ryzinski, who has already identified other tree trunks as potential sources of inspiration for his next work. “I’ve seen some trees near Central Park or outside San Juan, but each of these projects takes a lot of effort, so I’m going to take a break before resuming art.”

