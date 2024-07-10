The 226-page book, impeccably designed, features the collaboration of personalities such as Nydia Caro, Ana Teresa Toro, Bryan Villarini, chefs Natalia Vallejo and Jose Enrique, among others
July 10, 2024 - 2:07 PM
The 226-page book, impeccably designed, features the collaboration of personalities such as Nydia Caro, Ana Teresa Toro, Bryan Villarini, chefs Natalia Vallejo and Jose Enrique, among others
July 10, 2024 - 2:07 PM
Since he was a child, for journalist Miguel Figueroa, the magazines he read were a great window that connected him with everything that was happening around the world. That love and restlessness he felt was reflected as an adult, when after finishing his graduate studies in Spain, he began to work in countless magazines, almost all of them focused on fashion and design.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: