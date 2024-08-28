The Puerto Rican singer’s new foray into film comes on the heels of the closing of his successful “Most Wanted Tour” world tour
The Puerto Rican singer’s new foray into film comes on the heels of the closing of his successful “Most Wanted Tour” world tour
Singer Bad Bunny continues to gain experience in Hollywood in the coming months thanks to his participation in the movie “Caught Stealing,” directed by Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan” and “The Whale”), according to Deadline magazine. The Puerto Rican superstar joins a stellar cast that includes Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber and Will Brill.
