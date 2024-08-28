Opinión
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Bad Bunny and Austin Butler to star in the new movie “Caught Stealing”

The Puerto Rican singer’s new foray into film comes on the heels of the closing of his successful “Most Wanted Tour” world tour

August 28, 2024 - 11:26 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Bad Bunny, a la izquierda, y Austin Butler, a la derecha, actuarán juntos en una nueva película.
Bad Bunny, left, and Austin Butler, right, will star together in a new movie. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)
Francisco Javier Díaz
By Francisco Javier Díaz
By Francisco Javier Díaz

Singer Bad Bunny continues to gain experience in Hollywood in the coming months thanks to his participation in the movie “Caught Stealing,” directed by Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan” and “The Whale”), according to Deadline magazine. The Puerto Rican superstar joins a stellar cast that includes Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber and Will Brill.

Bad BunnyHollywood
Francisco Javier Díaz
Francisco Javier DíazArrow Icon
Francisco Javier Díaz trabaja en El Nuevo Día desde febrero de 1999, cuando formó parte de la publicación semanal "TV al Día".
