Raúl Juliá
5 de diciembre de 2024
prima:Christmas on Netflix: a look at three new holiday romantic comedies

Are they worth watching? We discuss the charms and what fell short in “Our Little Secret”, “The Merry Gentlemen” and “Hot Frosty”

December 5, 2024 - 2:09 PM

Ian Harding, Lindsay Lohan and Jon Rudnitsky in a scene from “Our Little Secret”. (Bob Mahoney)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

For nearly two decades, The Hallmark Channel completely dominated the fusion of romantic comedies with Christmas movies. This season, however, Netflix’s digital platform has tried to appropriate this subgenre with the simultaneous release of “Our Little Secret,” “The Merry Gentlemen” and “Hot Frosty.” None of the three productions have the same plot, but each tries to find new ways to recycle conventions that provide romantic fantasies accompanied by the more superficial parts of what Christmas celebration entails.

RELATED
Tags
NetflixLindsay Lohan
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
