Daddy Yankee’s emotional message about his reconciliation with son Jeremy Ayala

The artist published it on social networks

October 4, 2024 - 12:01 PM

Daddy Yankee con su hijo Jeremy. (Instagram)
Daddy Yankee with his son Jeremy. (Archivo)
Damaris Hernández Mercado
By Damaris Hernández Mercado
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidadamaris.hernandez@gfrmedia.com

Editor’s note: Today only, Claro is sponsoring free all content for El Nuevo Día subscribers. Starting Saturday, this content will become exclusive again. If you want to support responsible journalism, subscribe here.

Since the urban exponent Daddy Yankee made public his conversion to Christianity in December 2023 in his big farewell tour at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, he has been more open to show moments of his family and personal intimacy on social networks.

Lee este artículo en español.

His testimony through the spiritual path keeps him more present and visible in social networks, compared to the past, where he kept his private life away from the public eye and limited himself to artistic aspects. This openness also extends to his family, as he shared a photo with his son, music producer Jeremy Ayala, along with an emotional message where he states that the Holy Spirit restored the relationship of both, who for some time were estranged.

“With my son @jeremyayala after a good basketball game. GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! The Holy Spirit has the power to restore FAMILY, BROKEN FRIENDSHIPS and most importantly, YOURSELF. He picks up every piece of the ground and rebuilds everything new again. You just have to make the decision to surrender to him and you will see great changes in your life. The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law’ Galatians 5:22-23 NKJV1960″, expressed the artist in his Instagram account.

Daddy Yankee and his son have not been seen together publicly, so the artist’s publication has received thousands of messages of joy and happiness for the union of the family.

In fact, in December 2023, after the end of the concert “La Meta” with which Daddy Yankee retired from secular stages, Jeremy showed the pride he felt in his father for the step he took by accepting Christ in his life.

The young producer posted in one of his stories on his Instagram account, an image of him with his dad, with whom he appears with his back to the lens, while they have a baseball stadium in front of them.

“Papi, now you really reached the real goal. Nothing like being hand in hand with God. I love you and I’m so proud of you,” Jeremy wrote in the photo.

Daddy Yankee and his son Jeremy Ayala.
Daddy Yankee and his son Jeremy Ayala. (Instagram)

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Daddy Yankee
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Damaris Hernández Mercado
Damaris Hernández MercadoArrow Icon
Natural de Naranjito, Damaris Hernández Mercado inició labores en la industria de las comunicaciones en Puerto Rico en 2000. Ha laborado por más de dos décadas para El Nuevo Día de...
