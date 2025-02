San Juan - At 32 years old, urban music singer Guaynaa is at a moment where his professional and personal maturity is beginning to sprout and bear fruit. Since the 2017 track “Rebota” was heard, this Caguas-born artist has gone through an evolution that has led him to record countless urban songs, along with great performers of the genre, and have taken him through the world of cumbia and, more recently, salsa.