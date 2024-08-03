Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
3 de agosto de 2024
88°nubes dispersas
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Guaynaa declares himself “polyamorous”

The singer made the revelation through his social networks following rumors of an alleged infidelity with his wife, Venezuelan content creator Lele Pons

August 3, 2024 - 3:40 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Guaynaa se ha dado conocer por su tema "Rebota". (GFR Media)
Guaynaa has become known for his song "Rebota". (Archivo)
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
By Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidajomar.rivera@gfrmedia.com

On March 4, 2023, Puerto Rican urban music performer Guaynaa celebrated his wedding with Venezuelan content creator Lele Pons in style, surrounded by a large group of entertainment figures. A little over a year after the big event, however, the singer has been involved in an alleged infidelity with adult film actress Claudia Bavel.

RELATED
Tags
GuaynaaLele Pons
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Jomar José Rivera CedeñoArrow Icon
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño es periodista con ocho años de experiencia. Desde que llegó a GFR Media, ha laborado en diferentes áreas de la empresa, como el Departamento Comercial, donde laboró...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
sábado, 3 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: