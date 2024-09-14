El Nuevo Día was present at one of the recordings, which included the participation of bassoonist Miley Burgos and salsa singer Charlie Aponte
September 14, 2024 - 2:30 PM
El Nuevo Día was present at one of the recordings, which included the participation of bassoonist Miley Burgos and salsa singer Charlie Aponte
September 14, 2024 - 2:30 PM
Puerto Rico has 78 municipalities, about 3,240,838 inhabitants, and a history rich in culture and tradition, but also evidence of corruption, waste and abuse. For many, the Island of Enchantment is a paradise, for others a means to enrich themselves. For years, issues such as social inequality and classism have tried to separate Puerto Ricans.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: