Raúl Juliá
25 de diciembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Review: “A Complete Unknown,” a look at Bob Dylan that doesn’t rely on artifice or visual pyrotechnics

This film, starring Timothée Chalamet, will be released in Puerto Rico on December 25, 2024

December 24, 2024 - 10:55 AM

El actor Timothée Chalamet interprete al cantante Bob Dylan en la película "A Complete Uknown".
Actor Timothée Chalamet plays singer Bob Dylan in the movie “A Complete Unknown”. (Suministrada)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

Director James Mangold has always been an eclectic filmmaker, but “A Complete Unknown”, his new feature film that hits theaters this December 25, is his most meditative, elegant and subtle work since he began his filmography with “Heavy”. Like that first production, this film is a character study that doesn’t rely on artifice or visual pyrotechnics to have a visceral impact on the audience.

Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
