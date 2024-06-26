“A Quiet Place Day 1″, a Paramount Pictures production that debuts this Thursday in Puerto Rico’s theaters, joins the list of commercial films this summer season that manage to do something new and shocking. This is a prequel that retains the main hook of the film, Planet Earth suffers an invasion of aliens that attack and kill anything that makes any kind of sound, previous ones, but with a plot twist that gives an emotional depth to the plot that prevents the suspense sequences from being repetitive.