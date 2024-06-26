Opinión
26 de junio de 2024
91°bruma
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Review: “A Quiet Place Day 1″ maintains tension at its peak

This film, which is a prequel, manages to do something new and shocking

June 26, 2024 - 1:23 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
"A Quiet Place Day 1" scene (Paramount Pictures)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

“A Quiet Place Day 1″, a Paramount Pictures production that debuts this Thursday in Puerto Rico’s theaters, joins the list of commercial films this summer season that manage to do something new and shocking. This is a prequel that retains the main hook of the film, Planet Earth suffers an invasion of aliens that attack and kill anything that makes any kind of sound, previous ones, but with a plot twist that gives an emotional depth to the plot that prevents the suspense sequences from being repetitive.

Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
