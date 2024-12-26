Opinión
Raúl Juliá
27 de diciembre de 2024
prima:Review: Robert Eggers revitalizes classic horror with new version of “Nosferatu”

The film honors the 1922 classic while reinventing it with a bold and humane vision

December 26, 2024 - 12:59 PM

Chris Columbus, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Robert Eggers, Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård and Nicholas Hoult at the premiere of “Nosferatu.” (The Associated Press)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

The remake of Nosferatu that hits theaters this week has exactly the same plot as the film that premiered in 1922 and became an essential part of German expressionism in the seventh art. However, filmmaker Robert Eggers and his talented production team create a sumptuous, elegant and visceral proposal. Added to this is an eclectic and talented cast that includes memorable performances by Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skasgard in the title role.

