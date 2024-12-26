The remake of Nosferatu that hits theaters this week has exactly the same plot as the film that premiered in 1922 and became an essential part of German expressionism in the seventh art. However, filmmaker Robert Eggers and his talented production team create a sumptuous, elegant and visceral proposal. Added to this is an eclectic and talented cast that includes memorable performances by Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skasgard in the title role.