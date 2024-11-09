Christmas movie season has kicked off and here we tell you the good and the bad of this season
November 9, 2024 - 6:15 PM
Lionsgate’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” which hit theaters this week, is a family drama with a simple but extremely effective cinematic approach. It is clear that for director Dallas Jenkins the positive messages tied to the plot are his main focus. And that’s precisely why the structure of the script proves all the more effective and keeps the film from registering as a well-intentioned lecture.
