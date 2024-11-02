Opinión
Raúl Juliá
2 de noviembre de 2024
How does the new film "Here" connect with "Forrest Gump"?

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright deliver a marathon of heart-pounding moments

November 2, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

“Here,” a Sony Pictures production that hit theaters in Puerto Rico and the United States this week, is one of the most emotional cinematic experiments to premiere in Hollywood commercial cinema in a long time. Given the risks presented by Robert Zemeckis’ directorial ambitions in this film - the entire plot literally takes place in one place without moving the camera - it’s no surprise that the filmmaker decided to connect this project to Forrest Gump.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
