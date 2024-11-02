Tom Hanks and Robin Wright deliver a marathon of heart-pounding moments
November 2, 2024 - 2:22 PM
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright deliver a marathon of heart-pounding moments
November 2, 2024 - 2:22 PM
“Here,” a Sony Pictures production that hit theaters in Puerto Rico and the United States this week, is one of the most emotional cinematic experiments to premiere in Hollywood commercial cinema in a long time. Given the risks presented by Robert Zemeckis’ directorial ambitions in this film - the entire plot literally takes place in one place without moving the camera - it’s no surprise that the filmmaker decided to connect this project to Forrest Gump.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: