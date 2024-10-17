It will leave you in suspense long after it ends
October 17, 2024 - 10:29 AM
It will leave you in suspense long after it ends
October 17, 2024 - 10:29 AM
“Smile 2″, a Paramount Pictures production that hits theaters this Thursday, is definitely more horrifying than the first film, but that’s not a reference to the film’s technical quality or the execution of its narrative. Filmmaker Parker Finn, who returns to take charge of scripting and directing, focuses entirely on destroying viewers’ nerves with images meant to invade their brains and generate anxiety long after the film has concluded.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: