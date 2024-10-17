Opinión
Raúl Juliá
17 de octubre de 2024
Consider your anxiety levels if you plan to see the movie "Smile 2″

It will leave you in suspense long after it ends

October 17, 2024 - 10:39 AM

Scene from "Smile 2".
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

“Smile 2″, a Paramount Pictures production that hits theaters this Thursday, is definitely more horrifying than the first film, but that’s not a reference to the film’s technical quality or the execution of its narrative. Filmmaker Parker Finn, who returns to take charge of scripting and directing, focuses entirely on destroying viewers’ nerves with images meant to invade their brains and generate anxiety long after the film has concluded.

Tags
Paramount Pictures
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
