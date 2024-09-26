Opinión
Raúl Juliá
26 de septiembre de 2024
prima:“The Wild Robot” is considered one of the best movies of 2024: here’s why

This new film touches with its powerful message, wonderful animation and unforgettable characters

September 26, 2024

This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from DreamWorks Animation's "Wild Robot." (DreamWorks)
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

“The Wild Robot”, the new animated production from Universal Pictures that hits theaters in Puerto Rico this Thursday, is a beautiful and touching film. Although it is typical of a family entertainment offering to build its proposal around a positive message, the adaptation of Peter Brown’s book of the same name achieves this with a healthy dose of dark humor combined with a lot of intelligence and dramatic depth. Added to that, the animation is wonderful, making it hard to resist the urge to declare the production one of the best films of the year.

Juanma Fernández París
