“The Wild Robot”, the new animated production from Universal Pictures that hits theaters in Puerto Rico this Thursday, is a beautiful and touching film. Although it is typical of a family entertainment offering to build its proposal around a positive message, the adaptation of Peter Brown’s book of the same name achieves this with a healthy dose of dark humor combined with a lot of intelligence and dramatic depth. Added to that, the animation is wonderful, making it hard to resist the urge to declare the production one of the best films of the year.