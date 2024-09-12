Actor James McAvoy shines and connects with his dark side in this movie
September 12, 2024 - 11:58 AM
Actor James McAvoy shines and connects with his dark side in this movie
September 12, 2024 - 11:58 AM
Considering that most of the plot details of “Speak No Evil” have been revealed in its advertising campaign, the main reason to see this feature film from Universal Pictures lies in the dramatic impact of the cast’s performances. In this department, James McAvoy dominates from start to finish. Here the actor reconnects with his dark side, but manages to preserve his character’s humanity, even as the script unleashes all of his homicidal and twisted tendencies.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: